Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Media Mogul for Losing Her Authenticity: “I Miss Fat Oprah”

Megyn Kelly recently targeted Oprah Winfrey, criticizing her after she hosted a town hall for Vice President Kamala Harris last week. Kelly accused Winfrey of losing her authenticity after the event, called the Unite for America Rally, which was an official campaign town hall for Harris, was streamed live online. Winfrey led the discussion in a similar style to her popular daytime show, but Kelly added that she missed the old Winfrey, claiming that as Winfrey shed pounds—thanks to the popular weight loss drug—she also seemingly lost her 'heart.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amy Sussman

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly said, “I miss fat Oprah, she was just genuine. Now this thin Ozempic Oprah has lost—along with the pounds, her heart—her sense of authenticity." Winfrey’s strong support for Harris seems to have bothered Kelly, according to The Daily Beast. Kelly continued, “I used to love Oprah, like most of us who grew up when we did. And only now did I realize I’ve been getting spoon-fed propaganda from this woman for years.” As reported by The Wrap, she added, “Before I was a reporter, I never even thought to question whether Oprah might be intentionally misleading me."

However, “Then last night, the dawn came and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, she is not a reporter. She’s a propagandist trying to shove messaging down my throat of whatever she believes not what’s real.," Kelly claimed. She later said, “Oprah is no longer in the business of staying up on the news. I bet she didn’t even watch the damn debate. She’s reading, undoubtedly, from blue cards her staff gave her. That’s how ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ was shot. Oprah didn’t have to think of her own questions.”

Winfrey’s town hall last week was packed with celebrities. A-list celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts made appearances during the interview. However, Kelly said she wished Winfrey had pressed Harris more on her stance regarding gun control. She also called the interview a disaster and cited it as the peak of Winfrey’s journalistic shortcomings. So far, Winfrey hasn’t responded to Kelly’s criticism, which aired on SiriusXM and is now going viral online.

One of the most controversial moments from the interview was when Harris boldly claimed that she wouldn’t hesitate to shoot a home intruder. She said, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot, sorry. Probably should not have said that, but my staff will deal with that later.” Her statement came during a discussion about gun violence. As reported by People, Harris also said, “I think for far too long on the issue of gun violence, some people have been pushing a really false choice to suggest you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment and I’m in favor of assault weapons bans, universal background checks [and] red flag laws. And these are just common sense.”