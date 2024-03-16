Marjorie Taylor Greene's Accusation of 'Propaganda News' Against Mainstream Media Draw Internet Ire

Amid the ongoing scrutiny of mainstream media's credibility, Georgia Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred the pot by attributing their declining viewership to the dissemination of what she termed as "propaganda news". Her assertion, however, was met with a barrage of criticism from internet users who vehemently contested her claims.

She retweeted a picture in her post that contrasted Elon Musk's X with media outlets including FOX, CNN, CNBC, The Washington Post, BBC, and Bloomberg in terms of advertising income declines. Netizens, however, strongly disagreed with Greene's claims in context and did not accept her theory.

On March 4, the Georgia representative took to social media and reposted a message that said, "The legacy media keeps announcing layoffs as ad revenue declines and the audience moves away from them. If you ever see 'news' from them attacking X or Elon, be aware that they are competitors for the same advertising dollars. That is why they are so desperate to hurt this app. X is a threat to their jobs and their existence.

The American people are fed up and refuse watch propaganda news. https://t.co/O3u4eiSd7X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 4, 2024

People have stopped watching for two reasons: 1. These media companies denied the 2020 election was stolen. 2. These media companies pushed COVID fear-mongering, masking, and vaccines," In her post, Greene said, adding, "The American people are fed up and refuse to watch propaganda news."

As the following tweets show, people quickly called out the congresswoman for making false claims online. "Election wasn’t stolen. Covid was a huge unknown at first. No one was sure what it was all about," a user commented. "Trump's own legal team and campaign team i under oath saying the election wasn't stolen. You pushed the vaccine too and congratulated Trump on getting it to market so quickly. Shortening clinical trials from 10 years down to 3 months is how Warp Speed did that. You cheered it," another person said.

"So, in other words: 1. They told the truth. 2. They reported on a virus that people didn't understand and did the best they could to update info as more info was learned," said another. "Legacy media has been dying off for the last 20 years as people spend more time on the internet, social media, streaming services, etc, but sure, blame the 2020 election and COVID news🙄," added a fourth.

"Two reasons people don't listen to Marj," another person said. "1. She is a liar and traitor 2. She is obsessed with yam tits." "You haven’t interviewed on a single media company’s news show that HASN’T been all about propaganda and conspiracy!!!!," another person remarked.

Greene has voiced her opposition to a bill that would outlaw TikTok in the US, as per The Hill. Trump ally Greene claimed that the present bill will result in excessive censorship. On March 13, House members approved a bill 352-65 that would have required ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to divest the app within 165 days or risk being banned in the US, as per Reuters.