Megyn Kelly Criticizes Lindsey Graham Over Support for Iran Strikes

Former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly has strongly criticized Republican senator Lindsey Graham for supporting the recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Taking to her podcast, Kelly slammed the Republican lawmaker as a “homicidal maniac” with an “insatiable bloodlust.”

During the recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the host addressed the recent report published by The Wall Street Journal and also highlighted Graham’s appearance on Fox News‘ Sundays with Maria Bartiromo. Both reports point to Graham’s involvement in the air strikes.

At both the interviews, the senator, who has long supported a tough stance on Iran, has been vocal about the recent military operation which began in the early hours of February 28. Speaking about the launch of the military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, Graham confidently discussed the expected impact of the strikes.

During his Fox News appearance, Graham suggested that Iran’s leadership was weakening and predicted major political change. “This regime is in a death throe now, it is going to be on its knees, it’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to peace like no other time,” the senator said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Israel and the United States — you just wait to see what comes the next two weeks BARTIROMO: Meaning what? GRAHAM: We’re going to blow the hell out of these people pic.twitter.com/kfz8BZL0Ze — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2026

“The Democrats criticized this operation: They didn’t do a damn thing. These men and women in the military should make us all proud.” Lindsey Graham stated. He further added, “If we get in a fight, I want to win it quick. I’m in Miami. You see this hat? ‘Free Cuba.’ Stay tuned. The liberation of Cuba is upon us.”

“We’re marching through the world. We’re clearing out the bad guys. Cuba is next,” Graham concluded. However, Megyn Kelly strongly pushed back against those statements during her show. She argued that Graham’s policies are dangerous and could lead the United States into more wars.

“This guy is a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable. He wants us – he got us into the Iranian war, Lindsey Graham. Now he wants us to get involved in a Lebanese war, which Israel’s already starting or involved in, and he wants us to go into Cuba, from the sound of it, possibly.” Kelly stated.

She further added, “This guy should be nowhere near President Trump. He should not be allowed within 20 feet of the president’s orbit… This is not a force for good in the United States of America, Lindsey Graham.” Further, her criticism turned personal during the segment, where she claimed that Graham lacks empathy.

“You have no [expletive] kids and no [expletive] clue. Those of us who have children, especially the moms I know who have kids who are in the armed forces, don’t have the same bloodlust that you have, childless weird man,” Kelly justified her argument. She then added, “He has no compassion for human life.”

Lindsey Graham has not responded to Kelly’s comments. The exchange highlights the growing debate in the United States over the country’s military role overseas.