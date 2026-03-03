Megyn Kelly Slams Trump’s Iran Strategy: ‘No One Should Have To Die for a Foreign Country’

Popular political commentator Megyn Kelly has expressed serious doubts about President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy.

She did not go easy on Trump during the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show and lashed out at the president for being responsible for the deaths of the four U.S. soldiers when the war could have been avoided.

The former Fox News host began her speech by saying that she is keeping the U.S. troops in her prayers.

She then criticized the airstrikes conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury, saying that they are not worth the deaths of the country’s service members.

During her speech, Kelly said, “First and foremost, I, Megyn Kelly, am praying for the troops. The guys and the girls who have to carry out this mission — why again? and put their lives on the line, for whom again? are the ones on my mind.”

She stated that she feels the service members did not lose their lives for the United States, but for foreign countries. She proceeded to say that Trump is fighting “Israel’s war.’

.@megynkelly: “No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel… No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or Israel.… pic.twitter.com/oj50QBYjfh — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 3, 2026

“No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said.

“I get how this helps Iran; I get it… 80 percent of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible man. No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or Israel. It’s to look out for us,” she added.

Kelly is not the only one within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) circle to qustion the U.S. and Israel’s joint attacks on Iran. Conservative political activist Tucker Carlson has also described the airstrikes as “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

#MAGA BASE IN MASSIVE FULL REVOLT Against Warmongering Dictator Trump? This Is Israel’s War and NOT America’s! Entire Movement Turning on #Megalomaniac Trump for Betraying “No New Wars” Promises? #IranWar 1. A year into Trump’s second term, the man who ran as the ultimate… https://t.co/Ru6yAatAvu pic.twitter.com/NLO2XQBn2v — KailashGWagh 🇮🇳 (@KailashGWagh) March 3, 2026

However, Trump snapped back during a conversation with The Inner Circle’s Rachael Bade. “I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said, referring to Kelly and Carlson.

He added, “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing—every aspect of it… (Iran) is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

He continued, “Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time, and nothing stopped me… Now I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians.”

Kelly was once a close ally of Trump. However, the two reportedly had a falling out in 2015.

Despite their very public feud, she has shown support for Trump during his 2020 and 2024 presidential bids.

