Megyn Kelly Claims Golden Globes Are Rigged After Amy Poehler’s Victory

Megyn Kelly is known for having strong opinions. But this weekend, those opinions came across as more furious after Amy Poehler walked away with a Golden Globe — the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast — for Good Hang With Amy Poehler.

While most of Hollywood applauded Poehler’s win as overdue recognition of podcasting, Kelly wanted it. The former Fox News anchor, who is now also a podcaster, used her own platform to unleash what appeared to be awards-season envy.

The Parks and Recreation alum accepted the award at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026. Onstage, she acknowledged she was “new to this game” and even poked fun at today’s celebrity-packed podcast landscape. The category itself was historic, as the Globes successfully kept up with how audiences consume media today. An array of congratulatory posts followed.

But on The Megyn Kelly Show, a segment was titled “Amy Poehler Buys Her Way to Golden Globes Win.” In it, Kelly said the actress only won because of insider politics. She claimed her own podcast had been “in the mix” before she voluntarily pulled out, saying she did not want to pay fees or network behind the scenes with Globes voters.

She then said she would “rather put a bullet in [her] brain” than play that game.

“That’s what wins you the award…”

@megnkelly on Amy Poehler buying her way into “Best Podcast” Golden Globes win while self-righteous celebs celebrate. Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfcyc pic.twitter.com/gRZg4dDBNG — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 12, 2026

Kelly then kept mocking Poehler, saying she believed the latter’s win was predictable. “The Globes gave it to one of their own,” she said. She then sarcastically suggested that Good Hang With Amy Poehler must have won because of its “insightful interviews,” but concluded that the podcast was actually “embarrassing and disrespectful.” For someone who claims not to care, Kelly seemed invested.

Kelly also criticized presenters and attendees whose comments clashed with her views. She targeted Wanda Sykes, who joked about being a queer Black woman doing “the job of two mediocre white guys.” Kelly also dismissed celebrities who were wearing “Be Good” pins honoring Renee Nicole Good, who was recently shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

We must also recall that a few days back, Kelly said that “legacy media [is] dead.” She escalated a feud with CBS News’s editor in chief, Bari Weiss. Kelly often says she is an outsider who goes against the elite institutions even as she obsesses over them.

Amy Poehler winning the #GoldenGlobe while giving 25% effort is why she will always be that girl pic.twitter.com/G9WbOyCKDI — ICE = GESTAPO 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@sabontupac) January 12, 2026

Poehler’s Good Hang podcast was launched just 10 months ago.