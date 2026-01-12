ICE Officers Refer to Renee Good Killing While Threatening Churchgoer

ICE officers in Minneapolis seemed to threaten a man and mentioned the recent killing of Renee Good during a roadside confrontation, which was captured on video and shared online.

The video, posted on Reddit and described by WGTC, shows two officers approaching a man sitting in a vehicle on Sunday as he said he was trying to get home. One officer is seen hitting the vehicle’s window while shouting, “Sir! This is a warning!” He accused the driver of following the agents and “impeding operations.”

In the footage, the officer tells the man, “Stop following us! You are impeding operations! This is the U.S. federal government!” The man replies, “I live over here. I have to get to my house.” The officer repeats, “This is your warning!” before threatening, “I will arrest you!” The exchange continues as the driver says, “I serve the Lord; go to church,” and asks the agents to let people “serve the Lord and worship,” according to the video.

Near the end of the clip, the first officer warns, “You’re not going to like the outcome of this, sir,” and brings up Good’s death, saying, “Did you not learn from what just happened?” The driver asks, “Learn what?” and continues arguing with the agents as tensions ease and he stays in his vehicle.

It was unclear from the video what triggered the encounter, whether the man had been following federal vehicles, or if any arrests happened after the recording ended. The clip does not show the officers stating their names.

The confrontation circulated as Minneapolis remains tense after Good, 37, was shot and killed inside her vehicle on Wednesday during an ICE operation. This case has drawn national attention and large protests. Federal officials have claimed the officers acted in self-defense, while some witnesses disagreed and called for more transparency in the investigation.

Associated Press reporting identified the officer who shot Good as Jonathan Ross, an Iraq War veteran with years in federal law enforcement. The AP also reported that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty requested the public to share videos and other evidence directly with her office, after the Trump administration chose to leave the inquiry to the FBI and limited state and local involvement.

Protests have continued in Minneapolis and other cities since the shooting. Demonstrators have gathered outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, where ICE has a local headquarters, and at other sites related to federal immigration enforcement. In the days following the killing, federal agents used chemical irritants and force at some demonstrations, according to local reports and AP accounts.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would send more federal agents to Minneapolis amid the protests and ongoing enforcement operations. Secretary Kristi Noem stated “hundreds more” agents would be deployed to support ICE activity in the city, while the Minneapolis mayor urged state officials to be included in the investigation into Good’s death.

The Reddit video added to a growing collection of online footage showing intense interactions between ICE agents and the public during operations in Minnesota.