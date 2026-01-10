Megyn Kelly Backs ICE Agent Involved in Minneapolis Shooting — Says Victim ‘Deserved’ to Be Shot

American media personality Megyn Kelly believes Renee Nicole Good “deserved” to be shot in the face. On January 7, Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

The incident led to widespread backlash, even though the Trump administration accused Good of weaponizing her vehicle and claimed the shooting was a response to “an act of domestic terrorism.”

A new video of the incident has emerged, revealing what actually transpired on the fateful morning. The clip shows an ICE agent filming Good, who had parked her car on the road. Meanwhile, her partner, Rebecca, stands outside filming the agent.

The two have an almost peaceful interaction with the agent until he asks Good to step out of the vehicle. Good then steers her vehicle towards the right and tries to drive off. At the time, the agent shoots her thrice and calls her a ‘f—— b—-’ after her death.

The video has led many to believe that Good was not actually at fault and was not trying to run down the agent with her car. But Megyn Kelly believes otherwise.

The longtime Trump supporter and political commentator reshared the clip on X and justified the shooting by writing, “You can literally hear the alarm in the officer’s exclamation as he’s hit. There is nothing left to debate here.”

Australian journalist and founding editor of Quillette, Claire Lehmann, replied to her, stating that Good did not deserve to be shot in the face. Kelly then once again justified her killing by writing, “Yes, she did. She hit and almost ran over a cop.”

The FBI is currently investigating the matter, and the identity of the shooter has been revealed as veteran ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Democrats, including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have called the shooting a ‘murder.’

On the other hand, the Trump administration has maintained that the ICE agent acted out of “self-defense” as Good allegedly tried to run him over. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Ross followed his training protocol to stop Good’s “act of domestic terrorism.”

The President, himself, called the shooting victim a ‘professional agitator’ who acted ‘disorderly’ and ‘violently.’

Shortly after the incident, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in selfdefense.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed similar thoughts and wrote on X, “Every congressional democrat and every democrat who’s running for president should be asked a simple question: Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?”

Coming back to Kelly, the journalist is known for backing Trump and his policies. The former Fox News anchor publicly endorsed the Republican candidate during the 2024 presidential election and later attended his second inauguration in January 2025.