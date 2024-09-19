Meghan Markle's Staff Accuses Her of Leaving Them 'in Tears' with Diva Behavior: 'Dictator in Heels'

Meghan Markle's allegedly bossy attitude is again under scrutiny as her staff succumbed to her unpredictable bouts of anger that have left even 'grown men in tears.' Earlier, it was reported that a handful of the Sussex's staff had given up on them and now in a new story by The Hollywood Reporter, a source reveals they are all afraid of the Duchess who 'marches around like a dictator.'

The Duke and Duchess' staff revealed scathing descriptions of being poorly treated, especially by Markle, who 'fumes, barks, and belittles' people right, left, and center. Since these incidents happened so frequently, the employees address her with a brutal moniker: 'Duchess Difficult.' As a result, people working for them apparently avoid being in the vicinity of the Sussexes.

"Everyone's terrified of Meghan," claimed the source. "She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible."

In 2018, Markle's treatment of her two aides prompted Buckingham Palace to dig deep into the allegations of her 'bullying behavior.' The palace at the time refused to release the investigation results and the exiled royal called it a 'calculated smear campaign.' However, the reports of her penchant for temper tantrums persisted in the media as their staff members continued to quit on them.

To begin with, their former chief-of-staff Josh Kettler resigned from the job in just three months. Prior to Kettler, the Sussexes' global press secretary until 2022, Toya Holness, and Christine Weil Schirmer, their Pinterest communications director, also left in 2021. In addition, Markle's top aide and private secretary Samantha Cohen departed the same year.

More staff members include Catherine St-Laurent, head of the Sussexes' charity Archewell, COO Mandana Dayani, who got the Sussexes' Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, and marketing chief Fara Taylor couldn't stay with them longer. The source added, "She's [Meghan] absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old's spokesperson denied allegations, saying, "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

Cohen, who worked for the royal family for nearly 2 decades, had been interviewed in Markle's bullying allegations. She told the Herald-Sun, "I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 – we couldn't find a replacement for me, and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," per Page Six.