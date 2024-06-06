Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out With Expletives Over Rumored ‘Apprentice’ N-Word Tape: "Prove It"

In response to recent claims that former president Donald Trump used a racial slur to refer to a Black competitor on The Apprentice—and that it was captured on tape—the Trump campaign turned to mudslinging and bullying. The shocking allegation was made by former Apprentice producer, Bill Pruitt, Slate reported.

Trump representative, Steven Cheung, immediately went on the offensive on X, formerly Twitter, on May 30. “Prove it, bi*ch,” he wrote, as per The New Republic. “You can’t because it’s a fake and bulls**t story your dumb a** is peddling because Biden is hemorrhaging support from Black Americans.”

Rightly so, the Biden campaign is having trouble holding onto the Black support that helped propel Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination and, ultimately, the presidency in 2020.

In a one-on-one contest against Trump, Biden currently has only 63 percent of the support from Black registered voters, compared to 92 percent in 2020, according to a New York Times survey. In light of the same, Trump has ramped up efforts to win over the same, recently speaking at a rally in the South Bronx.

🚨 An employee for The Apprentice whose NDA expired just said Trump used the N-word on tape and discriminated against Black Americans on set pic.twitter.com/5lwP09lQgz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

As one of four producers for the first two seasons of the show, Pruitt had signed a nondisclosure agreement that carried a $5 million penalty, which he claims expired this year, as per CNN. Pruitt's accusation that Trump used the n-word is a repetition of a long-running rumor.

In 2018, while marketing her book, Omarosa Manigault Newman—a former Apprentice competitor and Trump White House aide—said she had heard a recording of Trump using the racial slur. CNN has not independently verified that the footage exists.

According to Pruitt, Trump used the term when he was on camera talking with showrunner, Jay Bienstock, Trump staffer, Carolyn Kepcher, and other producers about Jackson's performance, specifically how he handled Manigault Newman. The topic of discussion was who would win the first season of the show.

Pruitt wrote, "Yeah,’ he says to no one in particular, ‘but, I mean, would America buy a n— winning? Trump was "serious, and he is adamant about not hiring Jackson," Pruitt continued. Jackson eventually lost to fellow contender, Bill Rancic.

Pruitt further revealed, “Afterward, we film the final meeting in the boardroom, where Jackson and Rancic are scrutinized by Trump, who, we already know, favors Rancic.

Then we wrap production, pack up, and head home. There is no discussion about what Trump said in the boardroom, about how the damning evidence was caught on tape. Nothing happens.”

Trump's campaign denied the rumor. “This is a completely fabricated and bullsh*t story that was already peddled in 2016,” Cheung said in a statement. “Nobody took it seriously then, and they won’t now, because it’s fake news.

Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the election, they are bringing up old fake stories from the past because they are desperate.”