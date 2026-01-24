Meghan Markle’s Career Suffers Another Setback After Failed Attempt to Reclaim Fame

Once highly praised for her immaculate performance in Suits, for her portrayal of Rachel Zane, Meghan Markle was deemed to be the next big thing in Hollywood. However, she decided to leave it all behind and join the English Royal Family, marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

But things have not been going her way, as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has been bombarded with negative reviews, currently leaving the show with an IMDb rating of 3.2/10. According to PEOPLE, an industry insider reports that the lifestyle series currently has “no plans for a third season.”

Why try talk it up? If it was really any good, they would have renewed it in a heartbeat. Somebody feed Phil got 8 seasons. Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito has been running since 1989. Meghan’s inauthentic show couldn’t compete with viewing figures. — Jill🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙏🏻🐶🐾❤️ (@RoyalFan5457) January 21, 2026

Another source reported that the partnership with Netflix proved to be an “amazing launch pad,” but it proved to be immensely time-consuming. The source said,

“Right now, she is really focused on building the brand. She’s excited to continue creating cooking and crafting content for her social channels, but in a way that allows for her to spend more time on the day-to-day of the business.”

They continued that she’s heavily invested in growing her brand and is enjoying flexing her “entrepreneurial muscles.” However, the source assured that they plan for more “specials” in the near future.

Though the show’s future remains uncertain, viewers of the show were not taken aback by the update. In fact, one X user tweeted, “No surprise. Tbf, it was one season released in two parts with an odd holiday mashup.” Another user sarcastically wrote, “I’m so surprised said no one ever.”

Another user wrote, “The stats prove that her Netflix output is utter rubbish – they are hilarious. No wonder they’ve dumped her.” The lack of surprise from the masses was understandable. After all, critics have slammed the show as “pointless” and urged that the series should be “the couple’s last TV show,” as per The Guardian.

Another critic from The Telegraph wrote that the show was “an exercise in narcissism.” Meanwhile, The Independent gave a single star to the series and described it as “queasy and exhausting.” Given the hostile reviews, Netflix is unlikely to renew the series.

“The Ratings Are In for Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’…” And they’re B A D!

R E A L L Y B A D! There!

No need to open the article for for more Markle spin – courtesy of People Magazine.

(This is the 2nd post from People in 4 hours regarding this topic) AI🔽 pic.twitter.com/WdjLnRtMYp — Anne7211 (@limelemm21) January 21, 2026

Despite everything, one should not rule out the possibility of the series never returning with a season 3. In a separate report from Page Six, sources stated that With Love, Meghan might not return as a series but as holiday specials to make it “more bite-sized.” They hinted that viewers will see similar cooking and crafting to what they see on her social media.

The Suits actress understands the sentiments and had previously told PEOPLE that she understands people’s need to consume content in “different sizes.” Meghan Markle emphasized that they are experimenting with it and shared how she is finding alternative ways to provide her viewers with freshly made content.

As it stands, the second season of the show was the 1,224th most-watched program on Netflix between July and December 2025. Since the sequel season failed to achieve viewership comparable to its premiere season, expectations for a third season are low.