“Wannabe” Meghan Markle Mocked, Critics Brand Netflix Cooking Show A “Flop” Amid Axing Report

It’s got to be tough being Meghan Markle right now. Just as she’s trying to build something of her own, the internet has found a new reason to pick on her. Reports are swirling that her Netflix lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has been scrapped after only two seasons.

While there hasn’t been an official word on exactly why the show was cut, the lack of an explanation has unfortunately opened the door for critics to be pretty harsh online. It’s honestly a bit sad to see—regardless of how you feel about her, putting your heart into a project only to have it cancelled while the whole world watches and weighs in is a situation no one would want to be in.

“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” an unnamed insider told Page Six. Should this claim be proven true, it marks another setback for a venture that never quite captured the audience Meghan and Netflix had hoped to reach.

For starters, With Love, Meghan premiered in 2025 and featured the wife of Prince Harry preparing recipes together with celebrity guests and famous chefs. The series’s second installment debuted in August 2025 and was followed by a holiday special episode just before Christmas Day. However, these shows did not get high ratings.

Netflix’s own viewership data revealed that With Love, Meghan ranked No. 383 globally in early 2025 and garnered a total of 5.3 views. For a production featuring a former actress and a member of the royal family, those digits represent underperformance.

Netizens were quick to comment on the rumored cancellation. “Her show was a copy of people with actual talent,” one person commented. Another simply called it “a flop.”

“Every endeavor has been a bust. No shock there. To be expected,” someone posted. “This is a win for Netflix viewers. No 3rd season for piece of work, Meghan,” another netizen said.

One user compared her to Martha Stewart, saying, “She’s a Martha Stewart wannabe. Thank the Lord! Don’t know how she has gotten as far as she has. No talent, no heart, no human that’s other than blind ambitions.”

Amid the cancellation reports, Meghan Markle has reportedly redirected her energy to her new venture: the As Ever lifestyle brand. This shift, according to reports, suggests a recognition that her Netflix cooking show format was not working.

“People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” an insider explained. The same tipster suggested that Meghan Markle will focus more on shorter content distributed through her own channels rather than relying on Netflix’s platform.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet allegedly pitched additional specials to Netflix for the Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day. However, those proposals reportedly did not gain traction. Hence, Meghan Markle is said to be looking ahead to other ventures.

Reports claimed that Meghan Markle is developing a cookbook featuring recipes she created, including “single skillet spaghetti” and “rainbow-themed fruit salad.”

“I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for,” Grant Harrold, a former butler of King Charles, said of Meghan’s plans. He added that the Duchess of Sussex will continue building her lifestyle brand rather than revisiting the Netflix cooking show format.

A mole close to Meghan Markle’s business ventures indicated that 2026 will bring more wine offerings and homeware products. It furthered that the Suits alum will “ease of selling her biscuits and crepe kits.”

