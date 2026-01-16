Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Marriage On The Rocks? Duke To “Bribe” Archie And Lilibet To Move To UK

Prince Harry is said to be bringing his two kids to Britain for the first time in years. He hopes that the castles, countryside, and history of his home country will make them want to live there. But this move could strain his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Despite the alleged risk, Prince Harry reportedly sees the upcoming months as critical. The brother of Prince William will return to the UK sometime this month for a High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited over phone hacking allegations.

But his larger plan extends far beyond the courtroom. Prince Harry is awaiting a security review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, which could determine how freely he can travel with his family across borders. Should that review go his way, insiders claim Prince Harry intends to use it as an opportunity to reshape his kids’ relationship with Britain.

“His hope is to show Archie and Lilibet the places that shaped him. Castles, countryside, history. He sees it almost as a way of bribing them with the beauty of England, so that they might start to demand education there. He knows that the idea is sensitive and could put real strain on his marriage, but it matters deeply to him,” one palace source told RadarOnline.

The language is careful but revealing. Prince Harry is not just thinking about holidays. He is also imagining a future in which Archie and Lilibet choose to attend school in Britain, making the move voluntary rather than imposed.

Scruffy looking wet wipe #PrinceHarry yet again desperately tries to stay relevant by using the emergency services! Just like his handler he’s so predictable! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kI8TOCdbBA — Summer Belle (@SummerRhapsody) January 16, 2026

Pals allegedly say Prince Harry believes this matters more than most people understand. For him, his identity is inseparable from Britain, and he worries that without that connection, his children will never fully know him.

“He genuinely believes his children can only fully understand him if they experience the place that shaped his life. For Harry, his identity is inseparable from Britain, and he worries that without that connection, there will always be a part of him that feels distant or abstract to them,” the mole explained.

The strategy assumes Archie and Lilibet would fall in love with Britain the way he has. It also assumes Meghan Markle will be open to the idea of their kids being educated an ocean away, and that is where the marriage strain comes in.

Insiders acknowledge the plan is “ambitious,” perhaps unrealistic, but they also emphasize Prince Harry’s conviction that time is running out.

“Harry is acutely conscious that the window is narrowing as his children settle more deeply into life in the U.S. He can already see how quickly they are becoming shaped by American culture, schools, and friendships, and that heightens his sense that he has to act sooner rather than later,” an unnamed pal said.

Prince Harry to return to the UK within days – but Meghan Markle won’t join him pic.twitter.com/5KgAAHQogE — The Sun (@TheSun) January 6, 2026

For this month’s visit, Prince Harry is expected to come to the UK alone. Most, if not all, can recall that the last time he stepped onto British soil was in September when he got reunited with his father, King Charles, 77, after years of estrangement. Interestingly, the security review that could potentially change everything remains unresolved.

“The review is still in progress, with evidence being assessed and procedures followed. Any suggestion that the outcome has already been decided is simply not grounded in reality,” a source close to the process said, pushing back against speculations that a decision has already been made.

To recall, Prince Harry lost a legal challenge against the Home Office in May 2025 over automatic police protection. He then wrote to the Home Secretary in September requesting a review, which was authorized. Now he waits, and his children wait. Meghan, for her part, presumably waits to see if her husband’s vision for his family includes a future divided between two continents.

Prince Harry could make his grand return to the U.K., but King Charles III still has his hesitations about it. Click the link below for details. (📸: GETTY IMAGES)https://t.co/csRTH0RidR pic.twitter.com/GGefoVFoHG — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) January 16, 2026

Inquisitr has reached out to the reps for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment.