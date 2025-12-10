Meghan Markle Wants To Reconnect with Her Father Thomas Markle After Emergency Leg Amputation

Former Suits actress Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle for many years, but due to a medical emergency, she wants to get in touch.

On hearing that her father, Thomas Markle, 81, was rushed into hospital for an emergency leg amputation, Meghan, 44, hopes to send him a handwritten note in the Philippines. After all these years, she finally wishes to reconnect with her father. However, her half sister, Samantha claims Meghan hasn’t contacted Thomas and accuses her of a publicity stunt.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is making a second effort to reconnect with her estranged father following his leg amputation after Thomas underwent surgery after doctors discovered a blood clot had cut of circulation to his lower left leg.

According to a spokesperson for the Duchess, Meghan Markle had “reached out to her father” after learning of his hospitalization in the Philippines. As noted by People, in the past, Thomas had implored his daughter to forgive him before it’s too late, as he doesn’t want to die estranged from his relative.

Her first attempt at contacting Thomas was in the form of an email sent to him on December 5. However, her father had claimed he never received any communication from his daughter, and said he was “confused” by the news. However, sources close to Markle had noted the email address Meghan used had not been active for years. Moreover, he rarely checks email, making it clear the message most likely didn’t reach him.

Meanwhile, in an additional and more personal attempt to heal the bridge between her and her father, Meghan is reportedly making a plan to send a handwritten letter to him directly, in the hospital in Cebu where he is recovering.

However, the Duchess’s efforts to contact her father vary according to her family members. Some affirm her outreach to Thomas, while others, including her half sister have dismissed the news as a “publicity move.”

For his part, Thomas reportedly would love to reconcile with his daughter and meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her husband, Prince Harry, before it’s too late. Meanwhile, the rift between the Suits alum and her father Thomas dates back to before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. It was caused by revelations that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos, while leaking private information about his daughter’s relationship to the media and getting paid thousands of dollars. This led to feelings of betrayal for Meghan Markle and she cut him out of her life.

This has led to father and daughter staying mostly out of contact and reportedly, Thomas had yet to meet his son-in-law or his grandchildren. However, in the light of such a serious health scare it is hoped that Meghan can repair their fracture family dynamic. With mixed messages circulating among her family members, it is unclear whether a true reconciliation between father and daughter is possible.

In the meantime, People has confirmed that Meghan’s handwritten note was handed to her father in hospital after his leg amputation. Whether the pair will reunite as family is as yet unknown.