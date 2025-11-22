Meghan Markle Was Called a ‘Bully’ — Plus All the Other Times Celebrities Shaded Her

Meghan Markle is one of those celebrities who is always in the headlines. Whether you’re a fan or a critic, you can’t deny that she knows how to stay relevant. In 2020, when she officially parted ways with the British Royal Family, she faced intense criticism from all over the world.

Then, earlier this year, she attempted to restore her image through the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Whether she succeeded or failed is up for debate. But one thing is for sure, her habit of staying in the news also led many of the other A-list celebs to declare their feelings about Markle.

In the past, especially when the Suits star was facing extreme criticism following her marriage to Prince Harry, many big names came to her defense. Kim Kardashian, who shared a deep friendship with Markle, stated in 2019, “I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions…No one’s going to be perfect. I’m not, they’re not. I don’t know who is.”

Kim is not the only one; Meghan also had Oprah Winfrey in her corner, who expressed her support during an appearance on CBS This Morning in 2019. Winfrey told Gayle King, “I think she’s being portrayed unfairly… She just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart.”

While the As Ever founder has found some supporters, she has also made an enemy of many. Many big names have publicly shaded her, including the likes of Jimmy Fallon. Meghan Markle often became a subject of his lighthearted comedy on The Tonight Show. However, earlier this year, it became clear that he was firing shots at the Suits actress.

Fallon referenced a scene from With Love, Meghan, where she shows a friend how to transfer store-bought pretzels into a clear plastic bag. “Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags?” asked Steven Higgins, who was having a trivia segment with the talk show host. In response, Jimmy sarcastically said, “That’s interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people.”

As a talk show host, Fallon might be in the clear here. However, even an A-lister like Ryan Reynolds took a dig at Markle. In May 2025, during an appearance on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Deadpool star made a joke about Meghan’s lifestyle brand. Reynolds said that his dad told him he was a “middleman for jars of jam.”

O’Brien jokingly asked, “What? He works for Meghan Markle?” In response, Reynolds said, “If Jimbo Reynolds wasn’t dead, I’d say he is Meghan Markle… well, adjacent.” A witty dig at her indeed.

However, perhaps the most brutal attack came from Megyn Kelly. During an interview with Sky News Australia, the conservative pundit took a dig at Markle’s flopped Spotify collaboration, Archetypes. “The fact that she couldn’t even make 12 episodes without complaining is absolutely pathetic… 12 episodes? I do that in two weeks — what is she complaining about?

The problem is once you have an actual job as opposed to a stupid lifestyle website that nobody looks at…it actually requires some effort, some elbow grease, you have to prepare,” said Kelly.

Two years later, she criticized Meghan again, this time taking it a bit further. “She’s a bully, all the young women who worked for her quit in tears, she wore them down, she was so nasty… Then when she started her own company, similar reports were coming out from Montecito that nobody can work for her, she’s a nightmare behind the scenes,” the former Fox News anchor said.