Meghan Markle Gives a Strong Response to Haters After Backlash on Harry for Expressing Fear

Meghan Markle seems supportive of her husband Prince Harry after his explosive interview with ITV. The interview saw Harry expressing his fear over the safety of his wife blaming it on the crass news posted by UK tabloids that may reflect in a possible "knife or acid attack." The conviction with which Harry spoke left several surprised yet others trolled him for putting the blame back on the royal family.

However, Markle seems unfazed as she continues to lead a normal and very busy life. Recently, as reported by Page Six, the Suits star was spotted joining a summit of powerful women in the Hamptons on Friday, July 26. The Duchess of Sussex attended the G9 Ventures Summer Summit hosted by Amy Griffin. Reportedly, the actor is working to launch her new lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard. The event also saw Markle's BFF's designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Missy Robbins, the chef behind Lillia and Misi, and makeup mogul Bobbi Brown. Actors like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow were also witnessed attending the high-profile event.

This G9 Ventures Summer Summit is the gift that keeps on giving. Meghan Markle pictured here with founders Sara Blakely (Spanx) and Jamie Kern Lima (It Cosmetics). pic.twitter.com/W7VGMRk6ms — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) July 28, 2024

The Duchess of Sussex attended the event soon after Harry's interview where he said he would never return to the UK with her. Without commenting on the statement Markle went on to lead a normal life clapping back on the haters silently. While speaking with ITV on their documentary Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex said, "I don’t think there’s anybody else in the world that is better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself. It’s still dangerous," according to HuffPost.

Meghan Markle mixing business with pleasure hanging out with friends, Misha Nonoo and Bobbi Brown, in the Hamptons at the G9 Ventures Summer Summit hosted by Amy Griffin. 📸 Bobbi Brown pic.twitter.com/g6cEnLOkgs — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) July 27, 2024

"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is ― these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country," he asserted. When the interviewer asked, "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship with your family?" He replied, "That’s certainly a central piece to it. But ... it’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse in the press. I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done," the duke said.

"It would be nice if we did it as a family ― again, from a service standpoint, when you’re in a public role, these are the things we should be doing for the greater good," Harry added. Talking about the support he gained from his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth he said, "We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there going, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question."