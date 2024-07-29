Prince Harry Fears Meghan Markle Could Get Attacked With ‘Knife or Acid’ if They Revisit UK

Prince Harry fears his wife Meghan Markle faces threat back in the UK. In a recent word with the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he expressed he fears Markle may get attacked with "knife or acid." Sharing his concerns he said, "It only takes one lone actor [who reads negative stories about Harry and Meghan in the press] with a knife or acid."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The Prince who stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the USA, shared what made him feel this way. "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway. There was... they pushed me too far. It got to a point where you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t," the Duke of Sussex said. The tabloid coverage of the royal family in the UK and the manner in which the Suits actor was portrayed would soil anybody's image in the eyes of the reader, the Prince felt.

JUST IN: ‘There is a far-right terrorist threat to Harry and Meghan…’



Royal Commentator @RFitzwilliams defends Prince Harry’s security concerns as he exhibits fears over staying in the UK.



Nigerians they are after our Harry and Meghan Ooo. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mFMCSYjbMJ — Collins Opara 𝕏 (@iamcollinsopara) May 22, 2024

"They pushed me too far. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I don’t think there’s anybody else in the world that is better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself," Harry said sharing his fears about the safety of his family, especially his wife, Markle according to the Independent. Calling it dangerous he continued, "It’s still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read...And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is." Explaining his decision to not bring the Duchess of Sussex back in the UK in the future Harry said, "And these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Prince Harry told me one of the reasons he won’t bring his wife Meghan back to UK is because he fears a knife or acid attack - triggered by negative tabloid stories.



He was speaking in our documentary Tabloids on Trial. Catch up on ITVX. pic.twitter.com/imTRnmQI50 — Rebecca Barry (@BeccaBarry) July 26, 2024

The Prince had filed a legal lawsuit against the tabloids that would run fake and personal news against the couple to pit them against the royal family. The royal family drama ensued when Markle for the first time opened up about the racist remarks she faced by the British monarchy after her marriage to the then-royal Prince Harry. Since then, the news of a fallout in the family continued to rock the tabloids. Speaking about his trial against Rupert Murdoch's newsgroup he said, "I’m trying to get justice for everybody. This is a David versus Goliath situation — the Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise."

Ms. Barry. Did you fact check his claims? Did you consult the Palace? Did you get a medium and consult Diana? — Pop Culture Writer👑 (@ThePopCulWriter) July 26, 2024

"I did feel vindicated. Phone hacking has been going on for a long time … There’s a huge amount that has come to light now that people and the British public, specifically, had no idea about," he added as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The last time Markle marked her presence with Harry was for the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving. According to BBC, when the pair appeared together they held each other's hand firmly. As shared by spectators the couple looked nervous for the event. Dedicated supporters of the royal family could be seen waiting outside St Paul's Cathedral cheering for them.