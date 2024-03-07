Meghan Markle Advised to Avoid ‘Giving Explosive Interviews About the Royal Family’ and Switch Focus

With the past conflicts between the royal family and Meghan Markle, the actor is facing an all-time low popularity in the United Kingdom. The Duchess of Sussex has been reportedly advised by a Public Relations expert that the former should abstain from passing comments on the royal family. According to Mirror, the Suits star is experiencing an all-time low popularity with the news of King Charles being diagnosed with cancer lately.

Markle's previous outburst at her husband Prince Harry's family was claimed to be an attempt to gain sympathy of the general public. The viral explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show led to the deterioration of the couple's relationship with the royalty based in the UK. Later on, Harry's memoir, Spare, revealed some of the palace's dark secrets and his relationship history with his father and brother ever since his mother, Princess Diana passed away.

According to Express, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR shared her views on helping Markle gain some support on her side by joining social media. Lynn said, "She can leverage the media as a platform to promote her work instead of giving explosive interviews about her time in the Royal family, which might attract juicy gossip. Also, opening up on her Instagram account and showing the public what life is really like behind the scenes, instead of the polished front she puts on, would make her more relatable. Taking these values onboard can help Meghan endear herself to the UK public."

The American actor and the royal family share an estranged relationship. However, it is being speculated that Markle might accompany her husband to the UK in May for the Invictus Games. Reports suggest that the couple might leave their kids back in California due to security issues after they stepped down from their royal duties. Fueling the widening gap, the veteran actress Stefanie Powers characterized the royal family as Markle's "personal TV opera," suggesting a close relationship between King Charles III and the Love Has Many Faces actress.

Speaking to Daily Beast in 2019, when the fiasco between the couple and the royal family started making headlines, Powers said, "[Meghan] wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing... Meghan's role is not about being a star. It's her job to be Harry's wife, not change the royal dynamic. Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty... She had a role in a TV show... She’s not gotten into the role she has taken on. Grace Kelly did (when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco), but then she was Hollywood royalty—not a bit player in a minor television series."