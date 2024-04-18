Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Promoting Strawberry Jam From Her Brand Amid Royal Family Crisis
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, faced criticism as a "grifter" and "shameless." This came after she revealed her first product from her new brand amid recent royal family health updates. Markle announced American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, on March 14. As mentioned by The Mirror, It quickly gained Instagram followers. The Duchess of Sussex's friends received homemade pots brimming with strawberry jam, a potential debut product from her new lifestyle venture American Riviera Orchard. However, this reveal drew scathing backlash.
As mentioned by The Dailymail Online, Critics branded the Duchess "shameless" and a "grifter" for launching merchandise amidst the royal family's health concerns. On March 14, Markle unveiled her luxury brand which rapidly attracted an online following. Yet, for over a month, updates remained elusive until the artisanal jam surfaced, hinting at the brand's inaugural offering.
Some friends of Meghan Markle, the former Suits star, recently received special gifts. They were sent small jars of homemade strawberry jam. These people posted photos of the jars on social media on Monday. The jars had handwritten labels displaying the American Riviera Orchard logo. "Montecito" was written underneath the logo. Each jar was also numbered, indicating it was part of a batch of 50 jars. This small production run suggests the jam was a limited edition.
However, Meghan's new business venture has faced some criticism. People have slammed her decision to launch it now. This is because some members of the royal family have recently discussed their health issues. Some are even undergoing treatment for cancer. Earlier this year, both King Charles and the Princess of Wales spoke publicly about their health challenges.
These comments about her brand launch timing led to Meghan being called a “shameless” “grifter” who used her title for money. X’s user commented, “First American Riviera Orchard of Meghan Markle Does it matter what this con artist is selling?” Another one stated: “Meghan Markle has no scruples. It is not accidental that it happened at the same time when people all over the world were trying to figure out how serious King Charles and Princess Diana’s cancer could be. This is how you get rid of a parasite like the Duchess of Montecito.”
The royal family might also face some challenges with the new introduction considering that Harry and Meghan still have room to move on with their relationship with the royal family. The couple quit royal duties last year and they have spoken against the crown in interviews as well as in their Netflix series causing tension and strain in the relationship between them.
Additionally, there could be a possible rivalry between Meghan and members of her estranged royal family. Some fans online noted that Meghan may soon find herself challenged by her brother-in-law as Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall estate strawberry jam goes for £2.80 per jar at Waitrose.