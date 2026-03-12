Meghan Markle Criticized for Pricey Women’s Retreat in Australia

Meghan Markle has received criticism ahead of her participation in a luxury women’s retreat in Australia. The former Suits actress will grace the couch for the podcast Her Best Life, hosted by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Gemma O’Neill.

O’Neill confirmed the event on Wednesday, announcing Markle as the guest speaker. She said the duchess “really loves what our community is about, which is women trying to grow and be their best selves.”

Markle is expected to participate in a relaxed interview at a 300-person retreat in Sydney. VIP tickets for the retreat are priced at $2,288, while early-bird tickets are about $1,930.

Royal commentators and long-standing fans of Meghan Markle say the retreat could give guests a chance to connect with the mother of two at a personal level and spend time with her over the three-day retreat.

According to the BBC, activities will include interactive sessions led by a psychologist, yoga, sound healing, a disco, and meditation and manifestation sessions.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner described it as a valuable opportunity for attendees to interact with someone who has faced immense public scrutiny over the last few years but continues to pursue projects and charitable work.

However, critics have expressed concern over the high ticket prices, alleging that Markle is attempting to maintain her personal brand despite recent unsuccessful ventures.

According to Fox News, public relations expert Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, stated that Markle often presents herself as an entrepreneur or founder, but trust relies on consistent success.

“For someone who often talks about building, her record seems more in line with demolition.”

These remarks came after the partnership between Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever by Meghan and Netflix ended in early March 2026. The ending marked a crucial setback in the Duchess of Sussex’s long relationship with the streaming giant over the years.

British broadcaster Helena Chard also criticised the retreat, arguing that it looks more like a casual paid visit rather than a genuine philanthropic effort from Meghan Markle.

The lifestyle brand also faced criticism after releasing a limited edition $62 Valentine’s Day collaboration of artisanal chocolate bars and fruit spreads, which political commentator Megyn Kelly described as “disgusting.”

The fancy set, inspired by her brand’s spreads, included flavors like Raspberry & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate with Shortbread/Bee Pollen, and White Chocolate with Flowers.

Kelly did a taste test on her show and gave it the “thumbs down.” Yet, she praised the packaging of the sweet treats and said, “The packaging is pretty. I have to give her that.”

“I like the flowers. You know, that’s her big thing. You have to put edible flowers on everything that you know may or may not actually be edible.”

The popular media personality called the chocolates “crap”. She was also surprised to find out that people are tricked into spending so much money on these below-average chocolate bars and fruit spreads.

Furthermore, Megyn Kelly “tried the raspberry spread sea salt dark chocolate first, and said, “I’m not going to lie, it was disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. Cannot recommend you stay away from it more strongly than I do.”

Many online critics supported Kelly’s words on the Instagram post where she did the taste test. One user wrote, “I’ll take a fantastic Hershey bar, Reese cup, Kit Kat over her overpriced garbage any day!”

However, some users criticized Kelly’s blunt review, asking, “Why does she always put women down?”