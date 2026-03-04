A bitter clash erupted between two of conservative media’s biggest personalities after Megyn Kelly launched a scathing attack on Fox News host Sean Hannity over his unwavering support for Donald Trump during the escalating conflict with Iran.

Kelly aired the criticism during Tuesday night’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, which she titled “Understanding America’s Goals in Iran.” At the start of the segment, Megyn Kelly said she felt compelled to address Hannity directly and explained that she wanted to “just be honest” about his credentials and role at Fox News.

Megyn Kelly then delivered her most direct criticism of the Fox News host, accusing him of acting as a loyal defender of Trump rather than an independent commentator. “Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump,” Kelly said during the segment. “He would never say anything other than to puff Trump up.” She added that while many conservatives admire Trump, the former president can sometimes be influenced by praise. “We all love Trump, but let’s be real,” Kelly said. “He can be flattered into thinking, ‘Yes, this is your idea and it’s a great one and you’re the leader of the free world and we need you, Mr President.’”

Kelly also warned that the political fallout from the conflict could have consequences for Trump politically. In the same broadcast, she cautioned that if the war with Iran continues to escalate, the president could risk losing some of his support among female voters. Kelly said Trump “risks eroding his support among women” if he pushes forward aggressively with the conflict.

The Megyn Kelly comments came as Trump brushed aside criticism from Kelly and fellow conservative commentator Tucker Carlson over the war with Iran. Speaking earlier this week, the president dismissed Kelly’s concerns and suggested the journalist needed to revisit the historical context of the conflict. Trump said she “should study her history book a little bit.”

Megyn Kelly, who has often supported Trump politically, has recently broken with the president over the Iran war. During a previous episode of her show last week, she argued that the United States may have been pulled into the conflict unnecessarily.

I haven't watched FOX News since debate moderator Megyn Kelly trashed Governor Scott Walker with complete fabricated accusations, for no reason, then bragged about scuttling his candidacy.

I do like Sean Hannity's radio show.

But he always acts surprised by America's destruction. pic.twitter.com/bke2UwoOwA — Bob Larimer (@Larimer1) January 31, 2024

She also raised concerns about the human cost of the military operation after reports that six U.S. servicemen were killed during strikes on Iranian targets over the weekend.

Kelly questioned whether American troops were sacrificing their lives “for Iran or Israel,” suggesting the mission’s purpose had not been clearly explained to the public.

The dispute escalated after Megyn Kelly played a clip from Hannity’s Fox News interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the same broadcast. In that exchange, Sean Hannity rejected claims that Trump had been pressured into the conflict by Israeli leadership.

“Now there are people that say, well, the prime minister of Israel dragged Donald Trump into it,” Sean Hannity said during the interview. “And as somebody that’s been friends with him over 30 years, nobody drags Donald Trump into anything, number one.”

Netanyahu agreed and dismissed the suggestion. “Well, you’re right. I mean, that’s ridiculous,” Netanyahu said. “Donald Trump is the strongest leader in the world. He does what he thinks is right for America.” Megyn Kelly mocked the exchange after replaying the clip. “I mean, the evil laugh is just right on brand there,” she said, referring to Netanyahu before returning her criticism to Hannity.

.@megynkelly: "No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel… No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government's job is not to look out for Iran or Israel.… pic.twitter.com/oj50QBYjfh — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 3, 2026

Despite Kelly’s criticism, Hannity remains one of Trump’s most loyal defenders in the media. Sean Hannity host has repeatedly highlighted the president’s leadership and national security decisions on his nightly program, which attracts millions of viewers. Hannity has interviewed Trump numerous times over the years and frequently praises the president’s policies on immigration, national security, and economic issues.

Trump supporters have long credited Sean Hannity with providing a powerful media platform that allows the president to speak directly to voters and counter criticism from political opponents and mainstream media outlets.

The public clash between Megyn Kelly and Sean Hannity highlights growing tensions among conservative commentators as the war with Iran continues to dominate the political landscape