Meghan Markle Calls Cookie Queens the ‘Cutest’ Film Screened at Sundance Film Festival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making the most of their lives after stepping down from their royal duties. The couple had made a surprise appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, excitedly greeting the cast of Cookie Queens, which lands on the silver screen this summer.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Sussexes’ creative collaboration with Alysia Nahmias celebrated a major milestone. During a press conference, the director confirmed that the film will be available on the big screen, as they landed a distribution deal. The announcement was a major milestone for the project.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Chanel Pysnik, Alysa Nahmias and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the “Cookie Queens” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival pic.twitter.com/YUFu6E5rhN — Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) January 25, 2026

Nahmis stated that the Girl Scout Cookies are more than an endearing tradition. It is an enormous business, where “talented and hard-working girls generate $800 million in annual sales.” She emphasised that the documentary will be showcasing the “ambition, resilience, humor, and vulnerability” of the brave girls as they grow up in a world filled with community tensions and capitalism.

She was elated that after the project’s positive response at the film festival Roadside Attractions had committed to ensuring the film gets featured on the silver screens nationwide. In a separate report from The Hollywood Reporter, during the Sundance Festival, the Duchess of Sussex praised the film, calling it a labor of love and the hard work of several years.

She stated that the film had hooked on the core essence of being a Girl Scout and had shared a glimpse of their lives. Meghan Markle remarked, “I think the editorial in this that you’ll see is also something pretty outstanding.” She praised Alysa Nahmias, saying the film is a testament to the talent and expertise of the director.

In the same report from PEOPLE magazine, the film was also billed as a personal win for the Suits actress, who shared her experience of being a Girl Scout. She remarked, “I have a personal affinity for this film. ” She expressed her pride that Archewell Productions chose to collaborate with the talented cast and crew to executive-produce the documentary.

The subjects of ‘Cookie Queens’ Nala B., Nikki B. and Nyah B. on meeting Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the #SundanceFilmFestival premiere pic.twitter.com/wdeqgBeECP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 25, 2026

During the red carpet event, Markle told the audience that Cookie Queens is the “cutest film” that is screened at the festival. She doubled down her praise for the film, calling it “one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition.”

Markle also stated that during her Girl Scout days, she was partial to Thin Mint cookies because they sold out the fastest. Nevertheless, this creative endeavor is surprising, given the fact that her own Netflix exclusive, With Love, Megan, was cancelled after a couple of seasons.