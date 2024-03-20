Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bios Receive Major Snub on Official Royal Website

In a move indicating a royal downsizing, the bios of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been suspiciously scrubbed from the royal family's official website. Instead, a joint profile now occupies a spot at the bottom of the list of royal family members, directly following an image of disgraced Prince Andrew. The modified bio begins with a nod to the couple’s departure from their roles as working members of the royal family, a decision announced in January 2020.

It outlines key milestones such as their wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on May 19, 2018, and the birth of their two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. It read, "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

Image Source: Google | Photo by @royal.uk

As per Page Six, Prince Harry’s accomplishments are highlighted, including his ten years of service in the Armed Forces and his co-funding of the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Markle’s bio mentions her successful acting career, notably her role in the series Suits for seven seasons and over 100 episodes. The bio further reads, "Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com."

Earlier, Prince Harry and Markle had individual biographical blurbs on the royal. uk website. However, in a recent update noticed by a fan blog, these separate bios have been replaced by a joint profile. An insider revealed, "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

The couple’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California has been widely discussed. Their reasons detailed in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and Harry’s memoir Spare released in 2023, include dissatisfaction with the institution and media intrusion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Amid these changes, the House of Windsor faces other challenges. King Charles III is undergoing treatment for undisclosed cancer, while Kate Middleton's recent recovery from planned abdominal surgery has sparked media speculation. Markle has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard.

The brand features tableware, jams, and other kitchen supplies, reflecting her passion for family, cooking, entertainment, and home décor. A source as per People said, "She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves." Moreover, the launch of sussex.com, the couple's official website, drew criticism in the UK, with accusations that they were attempting to reclaim royal status.