Meghan Markle Allegedly Refuses to Bend the Knee to King Charles Over Highgrove Rivalry

A Valentine’s Day dance in Montecito looks innocuous enough on a phone screen: Meghan Markle swaying with Prince Harry in their back garden, then slipping into his office with chocolate like it’s a private joke between spouses, not content for the public to dissect. But in the peculiar economy the Sussexes now live in—part celebrity, part ex-royal, part brand—the sweetness is never just sweetness. It’s strategy. It’s symbolism. And, lately, it’s jam.​

Online, the reaction was predictable: cynics groaned about the “contrived” vibe of a husband drafted into lifestyle-brand promotion; fans cooed; everyone, as ever, picked a side. What’s harder to ignore is the business reality under the romance. Meghan Markle’s lifestyle line, As Ever, has been leaning into spreads and chocolates—products that photograph beautifully, ship easily, and telegraph “home” while still reading upscale. And she has said, plainly, that the ambition isn’t small. “The plan is to go global,” Meghan Markle told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on The Circuit.​

The problem—if you believe palace-watchers who treat every jar like a diplomatic cable—is that global expansion doesn’t happen in a vacuum. King Charles’ Highgrove operation sells its own preserves through the Highgrove shop, part of a broader retail ecosystem built around the gardens and the monarch’s brand-adjacent philanthropy.​

Drop As Ever spreads into the UK market and the optics get messy fast: California duchess versus British king, with both leaning on garden cues and giftable packaging. Even if the customer bases barely overlap, the narrative writes itself—and the royal narrative machine has always been more powerful than the actual maths of competition.

Prince Harry, in this telling, is stuck in the middle. Bloomberg’s interview underscored how carefully Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now frame their post-palace life: entrepreneurial, self-directed, less interested in old rules. And yet Prince Harry is also the one with the most to lose if a commercial rollout is read in royal circles as a direct provocation rather than a straightforward business decision.​

Here’s what makes this whole “jam war” storyline oddly revealing: it isn’t really about fruit spreads. It’s about leverage, pride, and the unglamorous mechanics of reinvention.

On The Circuit, Meghan Markle described scaling a “home recipe” into mass production as “tedious,” getting “a little nerdy… jammy,” even name-checking canning details like the “Brix method.” That’s not the language of someone casually slapping her name on a label. It reads like a founder who wants credit for the unsexy work—the kind of insistence that can harden into stubbornness when outsiders (or spouses) suggest trimming the product line for the sake of optics.​

Meghan Markle also made a point of keeping the hero product accessible: “the first hero product was this $9 jar of jam,” she said, framing it as something her 15-year-old self could have afforded. That detail matters because it hints at why she might refuse to retreat. If jam is the signature—affordable, giftable, domestic—then abandoning it doesn’t look like a simple pivot. It looks like conceding the very thesis of As Ever.​

Meanwhile, the Valentine’s collection isn’t subtle about what it’s selling: romance, nostalgia, and a version of Meghan Markle that feels softer than the tabloid caricature. People reported that As Ever’s January drop included a limited-edition chocolate lineup with spreads worked into the bars, extending a collaboration with chocolatier Compartés. It’s lifestyle branding as mood-setting: a jar on the counter, a bar in the gift bag, a curated sweetness that says, See? This is normal. This is charming. This is mine.​

What cannot be ignored is the tension between that carefully staged domesticity and the harder-edged truth Meghan Markle herself acknowledged: “There is a very, very powerful machine… Clickbait has a huge financial implication,” she said of the media ecosystem built around her. When you’re convinced the story will be hostile no matter what you do, compromise starts to feel pointless. Why “bend the knee” if the crowd boos either way?​

And that, more than any preserve-versus-preserve rivalry, is the lingering conflict at the heart of the Sussex saga: Prince Harry still appears to crave some form of peace with his family; Meghan Markle appears to crave proof—public, profitable proof—that walking away didn’t diminish her. You don’t have to like her branding choices to see the emotional logic. The jars aren’t just inventory. They’re a declaration.​