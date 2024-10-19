Meghan Markle Allegedly Considered Running for US Presidency — Even Backed by a Top Democrat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and settled in the United States. However, they have continued to support numerous charitable and political causes like Black Lives Matter, Invictus Games, and climate change. According to British TV and radio presenter, Beverly Turner, the Duchess has political ambitions and may even 'run for office' in the future. "She will run for President, I have no doubt about it," Turner once stated during an interview on Channel 5. "I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be very soon but it will be."

As per UK Mirror, presenter, Jeremy Vine, however, remained skeptical. Turner added in an attempt to persuade, "I have it on fairly good authority that she would like to run for President...There may be worse presidents...I would like to see a mixed-race woman in the White House." In response, Vine remarked, "I don’t know whether woke wins elections, that is the problem here." Turner interjected, "What do you mean by woke? Opinionated?" "Woke is not aligning with where consensus is now, I suppose that is the thing," Vine answered.

Meghan attends the Invictus Games on April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Image Source: Samir Hussein/GettyImages)

A well-known Democrat has already expressed support for Markle's ambition to be the first female president. According to the New York Post, Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's sister, has 'endorsed' the ex-royal as a woman she would support for the White House. Owens believed that Markle would 'make a good presidential candidate one day.' Reports suggest that the Duchess of Sussex has been establishing relationships with prominent Democrats since leaving the royal life in 2020.

Owens opined, “The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work, with a better point of view, a different point of view and we embrace all women,” she continued. “We welcome Markle to come in and join the Democratic Party.” Former president Donald Trump also believes that Markle will make a strong contender for the White House.

Former President Trump is asked by @MariaBartiromo about Meghan Markle meeting with Democratic operatives about running for president:



"If that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feel toward running." pic.twitter.com/Ja69PmiRjg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

As reported by the Daily Mail, Trump was asked about his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex meeting with Democratic operatives and a potential run during an appearance on Fox News in 2021. He replied, "Well I hope that happens because if that happened I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running." He went on to add that he wasn't a fan of Markle. "I'm not a fan of hers. I think that what she talks about the Royal family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan."