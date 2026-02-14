“Meghan Is in Full Meltdown”: Insider Exposes Troubles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making headlines again, and not for reasons they would like. The couple left the Royal Family back in 2020 and, since then, has been living their lives on their own terms, which now appear to be falling apart with the latest resignation of two of their vital employees.

The Sussexes’ chief U.S. publicist, Meredith Maines, and the executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, James Holt, have left their roles. While Maines worked only for 10 months and claimed that her duties were done, Holt had been with Meghan and Harry for five years and is now leaving Los Angeles to move back to London.

The back-to-back departures of these two employees has reportedly sent Meghan into a meltdown, as one insider claimed, “Meghan is in full meltdown mode. She’s blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry – and people around her are afraid she’s losing it. She’s seeing everything she left England for falling apart and terrified she may have to go crawling back.”

This is what Harry has reduced himself to. Hawking overpriced chocolates to prop-up his wife’s latest vanity project. Oh how the mighty have fallen! #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry#RoyalFamily #CelebNews pic.twitter.com/JNdbukHlVc — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) February 6, 2026

While Meghan’s reaction may be understandable, one might expect that the couple would work as a team to face the storm. However, that is not what seems to be happening, as Meghan is reportedly blaming Harry as well for the troubles that they are facing. Moreover, besides the departure of these two employees, the Sussexes’ money problems also seem to be getting worse, which is further affecting their relationship in a negative way.

Moreover, Meghan has also not found the kind of success that she hoped for with her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and instead, she became a topic of ridicule following its release.

While Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, critics were rather harsh with it, as The Independent gave a one-star rating to it and mentioned that watching the show was like being “gaslit by a multimillionaire”, adding that the “recipes are only half explained” as they probably were aware “that no one in their right mind is going to attempt this stuff.”

It should also be noted that the Sussexes are not exactly the top contenders when it comes to employee retention as nearly 25 staffers have already left them, and now, with the latest two resignations, Meghan is probably worried that these people might expose her as a bad boss.

Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich weighed in regarding this matter, saying that since the employees who left all came from different professions and backgrounds, “the only common denominator is the dysfunctional situation of working for somebody who is unmanageably high maintenance at best.”

Meghan Markle is reportedly getting PARANOID over the FAILURE of her NETFLIX SHOW and you will NOT BELIEVE which ROYAL FAMILY MEMBER she is BLAMING NOW for her show BOMBING!! pic.twitter.com/oWUj9DPBsT — Stef The Alter Nerd (@StefAlterNerd) October 21, 2025

Fordwich then made specific comments about Meghan as she might find it difficult to get top talent given the kind of reputation she has built for herself. The Royal expert said, “She has broken up with every relationship she’s ever had – except for her mother and Harry. She has a track record of destroying relationships – both with her own family and, of course, the royal family – ruined relationships with her friends [and] her businesses. Her Netflix ratings have plummeted.”

Fordwich further added, “There is a consistent pattern of behavior and what it causes – and that’s her track record, and this is all part of that. There is one common denominator – and it’s her.”

With their carefully curated life now up for public scrutiny amid money troubles and employee retention issues, Meghan and Harry’s scheduling conflict for their work is making the situation even worse. While there is speculation that Harry wants to move back to England for the comfort of his previous life are doing the rounds, the couple has not commented on it yet.