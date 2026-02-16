Meghan and Harry Step Out Smiling at NBA Game Amid Divorce Rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose bright lights and buzzer-beaters for their latest public appearance. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, smiling for cameras and sitting close courtside, a pointedly public show of unity as divorce rumors swirl online.

According to footage from the Intuit Dome, video showed the couple waving to fans as they were escorted to their seats for the league’s 75th All-Star showcase. Meghan, 44, wore a navy sweater and matching trousers. Harry, 41, opted for black jeans and a black button-down shirt. They were coordinated but low-key.

Once seated, Meghan kept a hand on her husband’s knee for much of the game. At one point, with Harry focused on the court, she nudged his arm as NBA social media cameras approached. His serious expression flipped into a grin. He waved and said hello. If there was tension, it did not make the highlight reel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in L.A.! 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJHgNdCkFJ — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 16, 2026

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, per OK! Magazine, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, their courtside exchange was playful. As the game unfolded, Harry reportedly said, “I can’t explain it, there are so many rules.”

Meghan laughed and replied, “Explain it to me, I really don’t understand the game.”

Harry answered, “I know that… I can’t always explain it over and over again.”

It was hardly royal crisis material. It sounded like date night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

The Sussexes were surrounded by celebrity neighbors. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were also courtside, with the former president saving his wife from being hit by the ball. Director Spike Lee, rapper Ludacris and singer Kelly Rowland were also spotted in the front rows.

On the court, it was a competitive night. Kawhi Leonard hit a late three-pointer to lift his “Stripes” team past the World squad 48-45. Victor Wembanyama missed a tying shot at the buzzer. LeBron James added a late putback dunk. The All-Star format, now round-robin mini-games, has shifted several times in recent years as the league tries to boost intensity. This one delivered.

The couple’s appearance followed a weekend of Valentine’s-themed posts. Meghan shared a photo of Harry hugging their daughter, Lilibet, writing, “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines.” The image marked a rare public glimpse of their daughter in recent years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/86IU3pFGiH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 16, 2026

It also came against a backdrop of renewed speculation about their marriage. Rumors have circulated periodically since the pair stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. They now live in Montecito with their two children and run Archewell, their nonprofit foundation, while pursuing media projects with Netflix and Spotify in recent years.

Security remains an ongoing issue for the Duke. Harry has been involved in a legal battle with the UK Home Office over his police protection when visiting Britain. He has argued that private security is not enough in certain situations. A review of those arrangements is ongoing.

For now, though, the story was simpler — a couple at a basketball game, laughing about rules neither seemed fully invested in explaining. Meghan leaned in, Harry smiled when prompted, and the cameras flashed. If there is trouble in paradise, it did not show up on the jumbotron.