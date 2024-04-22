Matty Healy's Aunt Alleges Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' Tracks Hold Back on Full Romance Story

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," fans have been busy analyzing the lyrics and trying to figure out who or what inspired her heartfelt songs. One particular song called "The Smallest Man" has caught everyone's attention, leading to intense speculation about its possible connection to Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, and their rumored romantic involvement.

But just when things were getting out of hand, Healy's aunt, Debbie Dedes, decided to step forward and share some insight into the situation. As the sister of Healy's mother, Denise Welch, Dedes claimed to have a better understanding of what actually happened between Healy and Swift than what has been reported in the media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Kamau

"He's not easily surprised anymore," Dedes told the Daily Mail. "He won't be caught off guard by the song. Both he and Taylor know exactly what took place." According to Dedes, there is more to this story than what Swift has chosen to reveal publicly. Being a close family member, she confidently stated that Healy is unaffected by the release of the song because both he and Swift are aware of the truth behind their past relationship.

As mentioned by Page Six, Their alleged romance supposedly lasted from May to June 2023, which coincided with the beginning of summer. Despite never confirming their relationship officially, Swift received criticism for being involved with Healy. This backlash stemmed from his previous racially insensitive comments towards her friend, rapper Ice Spice, as well as his tendency to make controversial statements.

In her music, Swift seemed to hint at the pressures she faced when advised against pursuing someone she had feelings for, as suggested in "But Daddy I Love Him." She also explored themes of trying to fix a troubled partner in "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)."

Furthermore, Swift's lyrics in "The Smallest Man" have also sparked speculation, with mentions of a man in a Jehovah's Witness outfit and subtle references to substance abuse. Some fans have drawn connections between these lyrics and Healy's public image, considering his choice of attire on stage and his past struggles. The truth is that Dedes insists Healy is currently happy in his relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel and unaffected by all the rumors surrounding Swift's album.

Despite the attention brought upon him due to his alleged connection with Swift, Healy is supposedly focused on the present and content with his partner. Interestingly, the title track of Swift's album, "The Tortured Poets Department," seems to be a subtle nod to the intense scrutiny and criticism that artists often face when it comes to their personal lives, he explained in a past interview with GQ.