Matty Healy Split With Model Meredith Just Weeks Before Falling 'Madly in Love' With Taylor Swift

It appears that both Matty Healy and Taylor Swift went through breakups around the same time. The 1975 frontman Matty Healy split from model and girlfriend Meredith Mickelson just weeks prior to falling for Taylor Swift. Healy broke up with Meredith at the end of February, before he moved on to the popstar Taylor Swift.

A source told The U.S. Sun that Healy, 34, had been going out with 23-year-old Mickelson while he was in Los Angeles. "Matty was seeing Meredith while he was in LA in February - but things fizzled out when he went to New York at the end of the month," said the insider. “They’re still on good terms but haven’t been romantically involved since then." It comes following reports that Healy and Swift are “madly in love” after being together only for a few weeks.

A source close to Swift said, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after six years of dating earlier this month and it was reported by multiple outlets as not being a dramatic breakup. Shortly after news broke of the split, a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told People that it was caused by "differences in their personalities." "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," said the source at the time, noting that ultimately, Swift and Alwyn weren't the right fit for one another.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Both Healy and Swift have been touring over the past few weeks, so they have been keeping in touch via FaceTiming and texting, the insider confirmed. Swift reportedly cannot wait to see Healy again. "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers," the source said. "They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away."

The All Too Well singer has apparently told friends that Healy will be flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour. "Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy," the source concluded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benet

This isn't the first time the Speak Now singer and Robbers singer have been linked. They were rumored to have dated back in 2014 when Healy performed at one of Swift's concerts. Luckily they have stayed mates over the years and also collaborated on a few songs for Swift's latest album, Midnights. She even gave a surprise performance at The 1975's concert after the release of her record-breaking album Midnights.