Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, passed away at his home in Pacific Palisades, California, last week, leaving many fans and friends in mourning. The circumstances around the acclaimed actor's untimely passing remain unclear, and although an official cause of death is yet to be determined, early reports mention he had apparently died by drowning in a hot tub. However, as per records obtained by Radar Online, he had plans—and applied for permits—to renovate his $6 million residence, including adding a new hot tub, 14 months before his unfortunate demise.

In August 2022, Perry sought a permit for the 'excavation and backfill for a pool/spa' in the rear of his luxurious Pacific Palisades home. Records obtained from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety revealed his intention to enhance his property was not limited to just the pool, as the building plans also outlined the installation of an advanced alarm system to ensure the area's safety. The notes on the architectural plans specified, “The alarm shall sound continuous[ly] for a min. of 30 seconds when the door is open. It shall automatically reset and be equipped with manual means to deactivate for 15 secs max for a single opening. The deactivation switch shall be at least 54” above the floor.”

Aerial footage of Matthew Perry’s $15 million mansion and the pool that he was found drowning in 😢



The home is located in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles CA. He purchased it in 2011



May the legend rest in peace 🙏



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JvWAJc05ez — Then and Now (@thennoww) October 29, 2023

Scott Joyce Design Inc., a renowned West Hollywood architecture firm, was entrusted with the project and took on the backyard renovation project for Perry's home; their portfolio includes properties that have been featured in the likes of House Beautiful, House & Garden, and Luxe Interiors + Design. Charged with realizing Perry's vision, they transformed his backyard into a magnificent oasis and even relied on land grading to give Perry a breathtaking view. Undoubtedly, the infinity pool and hot tub became centerpieces, allowing Perry to enjoy the stunning surroundings of his newly redesigned space fully.

Perry tragically passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28. Just days before, he had shared a photo on Instagram showing his newly renovated backyard pool and hot tub area, a project he was excited about completing. As per the New York Post, The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) released a statement regarding the incident, stating, "An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival. The patient was found by a bystander who had re-positioned the victim where the head was out of water." Firefighters arrived quickly but were unable to revive Perry.

Matthew Perry knew all anyone would talk about when he passed would be ‘Friends.’ But he wanted you to know he built a house for sobriety in Malibu and always tried to help alcoholics and addicts. He wanted to be remembered for that first. — God (@thegoodgodabove) October 30, 2023

It remains unclear how long Perry had been unconscious before being discovered in the hot tub, and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is currently conducting toxicology tests to determine the precise cause of death. Nonetheless, the tragic loss of Perry has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. As the investigation into his death continues, the world awaits answers, and Perry's legacy as a beloved actor and cherished friend lives on.

