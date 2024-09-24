Matthew Perry Had a 'Hilarious' Reaction to 'Friends' Co-Star Jane Sibbett Breastfeeding on the Show

Jane Sibbett, who starred alongside Matthew Perry in the 90s hit sitcom, Friends, recalled how she once left him 'blushing' on set. In an interview with The Sun, the actress recounted memorable moments from the show in honor of its 30th anniversary on Sunday, September 22. Sibbett played Ross Geller's (played by David Schwimmer) ex-wife, Carol Willick, on the NBC show.

One moment etched in her memories was Perry's hilarious reaction to a scene from the season 2 episode, The One with the Breast Milk. In the episode, the scene called for Sibbett to breastfeed her and Ross' (Schwimmer) baby, Ben, and Perry's character, Chandler Bing, along with Joey Tribbiania (played by Matt LeBlanc), had to look uncomfortable watching the same unfold.

However, the now-61-year-old actress improvised, which left Perry blushing. Sibbett, who had also given birth before the show, shared, "I actually tried to nurse the babies—with their mother's permission—and that's why you get such a hilarious reaction from Matt Perry. He was like, 'Whoa, Sibbett's breast is out.' He thought I was going to pantomime breastfeeding, but didn't know I'd do it for real."

She further explained that since the baby 'had no idea what was going on and reacted,' it brought out Perry's most natural reaction, which was partly funny and partly embarrassing. "You can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough. It's so hilarious. I mean, I'm sure he'd seen breasts before but he'd never seen me whip mine—my big milky breast out—that was funny."

Perry's death shook his fans and co-stars by surprise, especially his Friends colleagues. Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox have all mourned the loss of their beloved friend. The late star was tragically found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home, reportedly due to a drug overdose on October 28, 2023.

On the 30th anniversary of Friends, the show's creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, remembered Perry and reflected on how his absence has created a void in their lives. In an interview with TODAY, Kauffman said the actor's death was a 'huge loss,' which makes the three-decade milestone a 'little fraught.' Crane also gushed over Perry's sense of humor: "He made us laugh every day." Kauffman added, "David always said [Matthew] was the funniest man in a room." Executive producer, Kevin Bright, chimed, "He'd been fighting the good fight for so long, and it did really look like, from the reunion, that he had finally found some peace."

Kauffman suggested two ways in which she wanted people to honor Perry's legacy. "Two things come to mind. One of them is to donate to drug treatment centers—let's fight the disease. And the second way is to watch Friends and remember [Perry] not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."