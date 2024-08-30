Joe Rogan Once Said 'There’s Not a Chance' that 'Cringy' Late Night Talk Shows Are Actually Funny

Former UFC host and comic Joe Rogan has become quite a sensation on social media platforms in recent times. Rogan is known for his witty demeanor, followed by his ability to be spontaneous and fluid when it comes to delivering comedic pieces. Apart from his skills as an entertainer, Rogan is famous for his desire to create an impact in society through his work. Since departing from the UFC family, his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has taken the world by storm. In this series, he shares his thoughts about an array of topics ranging from politics to pop culture with different guests on the show. For instance, in an episode of his podcast, Rogan shed light on late-night talk shows in the US and bluntly shared his thoughts, as per Fandom Wire.

Rogan, in a conversation with Stephen Findeisen, said these shows were 'not really funny.' Rogan addressed numerous factors, including the jokes itself, which he found to be quite 'corny.' Being a comedian himself, Rogan told Findeisen his own opinion on the matter.

“There’s not a f****** chance in hell that this is funny...,” Rogan said. He proceeded to label the 'monologues with no audience' as 'cringy.' Rogan continued to give a detailed description of his analysis of the show; next, he talked about how the hosts of the show allegedly don’t make their own jokes and generally depend on what the writer has been able to churn out for them.

Rogan also said that mere creativity could only do so much if the host cannot deliver a joke effectively, which, according to him, most of the 'warmup guys' do not possess. “They don’t even really truly understand how to deliver it right,” noted Rogan. He adds, “They don’t have the chops what they’re doing is just reading off a teleprompter.” Rogan even seemed to throw shade at popular talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon when he labeled them as 'failed comedians,' as per First Sportz.

In what appears to be an irritated rant, Rogan continued to comment on the setup of the show as well as the audience who attended these talk shows as well. He said, "There’s literally applause signs that flash to tell you when to applaud. They’re like explaining to the people when Jimmy comes out, I want a big round of applause. Let’s practice this right now. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Jimmy Fallon. Yaaaah. They practice it. They’ll train the audience." He noted that a majority of people are groomed to laugh at jokes that aren’t even humorous. Apart from that, Rogan seems to really dislike the ‘fake laughter’ when there’s a bad joke told on camera.

Lastly, the former UFC host also took a swipe at the conversations and friendly banters that take place on such shows. "The banter was fake, their dialogue back and forth was scripted.” He ended his rant with one final thought from his observations concerning these shows: “I’m watching it and this is madness.”

