Matthew Perry’s death on October 28 has sent shockwaves to his fans across the globe. The actor was known for his incredible performance on the sitcom Friends, which further propelled his career as a successful actor. According to TMZ sources, the actor was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles, when discovered by the local authorities. The late actor was reportedly in a hot bath when the police found him. On further inspection, the police found numerous pills for anxiety and anti-depression, along with other medically prescribed drugs. However, no illegal substances were recovered from the scene.

According to the Daily Mail reports, just before his sudden demise, the actor was at the country club hours before he was uncovered in the aforementioned state. Perry was known to hold a passion for 'Pickleball', which can be described as an amalgam between tennis and table tennis. Perry truly loved the sport and would often visit the country club regularly to practice it while surrounded by others who appreciated the sport.

As per sources, after a brief warm-up, the late actor was said to have incredible stamina and would play two whole matches. But, on the day of his tragic death, a partner of his for the game claimed to the famous presenter Billy Bush that something was off because he only played for an hour before retiring to his residence. After taking note of Perry’s love for the game, he claimed to have gotten information from an anonymous woman who commented on Perry’s health for the day.

Dateline’s Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry’s stepfather) greets and comforts Matthew Perry’s parents hours after his passing. He died in the morning after playing two hours of Pickleball, and then going for a soak in his hot tub.pic.twitter.com/sbnozyHKH6 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) October 29, 2023

“I spoke to a woman he played with this morning and every morning,” said Bush. He continued to note her genuine “shock” after coming into knowledge of Perry’s death. Bush added, “She said that he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual.”

Revealed: Chilling 15-second dispatch call to first responders sent to Matthew Perry's house that referred to a 'drowning' - after Friends star's assistant had made frantic 911 call https://t.co/DGRDfXDVN1 pic.twitter.com/GiECWppYRw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 30, 2023

Shortly after, the actor allegedly claimed to feel unwell and wanted to call it a day. He asked his assistant to collect and deliver the brand-new iPhone, followed by his prescribed glasses. This was perhaps the last demand Perry made to his assistant before his tragic death. The assistant obliged and parted ways with her boss to retrieve the items he requested. The tragedy was that upon her return, instead of finding Perry happy and well, she found him in the aforementioned conditions and wasted no time getting medical assistance via emergency services.

In light of recent events, close friends of Perry claimed to believe that he was actually doing much better than before and appeared quite well and healthy. Furthermore, he was doing his best to remain as sober as possible. The actor has been very honest about his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in the past and even talked about it in his memoir, which was released last year. While sources allege that he drowned, since the police’s discovery of the drugs mentioned earlier, a toxicology report is what will finally unveil the actual cause of death. More details of the same are anticipated and awaited.

