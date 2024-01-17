In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s glorious victory in the Iowa caucuses, his niece, Mary Trump, highlighted a significant setback for the former President. Joe Tacopina, one of Donald’s attorneys, filed notices seeking the withdrawal of his law firm from representing Donald in two prominent cases in New York. This development occurred on a day that was supposed to be one of triumph for Donald.

Donald loses two more lawyers:



UPDATE: Donald Trump has lost THREE lawyers in just one day. Since Joseph Tacopina dropped Donald as a client, two other attorneys from his firm left with him.



Not a good day for Donald’s “defense.” https://t.co/cbJ8kkmkJn — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 16, 2024

Tacopina withdrew from a criminal trial, including reported falsification of business records and an appeal of the verdict in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The former President ferociously denied any wrongdoing in both cases. While Trump celebrated a commanding victory in Iowa, the withdrawal of Tacopina’s legal representation added a layer of complexity to his legal challenges.

If I could show you that Donald’s results in Iowa were an embarrassment to his campaign, would you be interested? pic.twitter.com/czFEmMnE4G — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 17, 2024

Mary, a clinical psychologist and vocal critic of her uncle, shared in her Substack newsletter, The Good in Us, “On what everyone knew was supposed to be a day of victory for Donald in Iowa, this loss will still be burning in his mind.” She further added, “It’s not unusual for Donald to go through lawyers at an alarming rate, but Tacopina’s high profile status shows just how dysfunctional Donald’s ‘defense’ really is.”

Mary Trump: Losing just one key lawyer could have a devastating impact on a case, but not only is Tacopina dumping Donald as a client — his entire firm is leaving. That means Donald is losing two other lawyers… all in the same day. — Ołówków🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇫🇷🌈 🌻💉💉💉💉 (@Woofkoof) January 16, 2024

Tacopina’s withdrawal occurred ahead of the jury selection in a second trial regarding Carroll’s allegations that Donald raped her in the 1990s. In the first trial, a jury found Donald accountable for defaming and sexually abusing Carroll but did not establish rape. The twice-impeached ex-prez shared his desire to testify in the second trial, a move that Tacopina had advised against.

“I am an innocent man,” said the guiltiest man since Judas. - Mary Trump



Excerpted from her wonderful newsletter "The Good in Us" — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) January 11, 2024

As per HuffPost, Mary suggested that Donald’s current decision to speak in court after a separate civil fraud trial might have played a major role in Tacopina’s departure. She wrote, “After Donald’s disastrous closing argument in his New York fraud trial, it’s no wonder that Tacopina wanted to distance himself from Donald’s penchant for self-destruction behavior,” She wrote further, "Losing just one key lawyer could have a devastating impact on a case, but not only is Tacopina dumping Donald as a client — his entire firm is leaving," while highlighting this move as a 'major setback for any defense.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Donald faces an abominable legal landscape, including a case involving 34 felony charges from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office regarding a hush money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. As per Reuters, despite these legal setbacks, Donald’s spokesperson issued a statement saying, "President Trump has the most experienced, qualified, disciplined, and overall strongest legal team ever assembled as he continues to fight for America and Americans against these partisan, Crooked Joe Biden-led election interference hoaxes." As Donald basks in the glory of his Iowa triumph, the departure of key legal counsel poses new hurdles in the legal battles that continue to surround the former President.

