Martha Stewart Was Asked to 'Dress Her Age' by Critics — She Responded Like the Queen She Is

Martha Stewart is a living example of age is just a number. The 83-year-old lifestyle icon once gave a fiery response to those who advised her to "dress her age." In 2023, Stewart, who built a successful business empire around home and lifestyle content, told Page Six that age is none of her concern.

During a red carpet event last year in October, Stewart refused to adhere to the rules of dressing as per age and replied, "Dressing for whose age? I've dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same. I don't think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they've ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them."

Meanwhile, in a separate sit-down with TODAY, the TV personality explained, "I developed a personal style a long, long time ago. It's pretty much the same. Suits. Big jackets. I love the big jackets. I love short skirts," asserting that she hasn't deviated much from her younger days in terms of her fashion choices.

At age 81, the TV star made history by featuring as the oldest sports-illustrated swimsuit cover girl. Stewart was chosen as one of four other models- Megan Fox, musician Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader. She told the magazine that she was thrilled at the opportunity and wanted to inspire other women, saying, "I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good," as per BBC.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My motto has always been: 'When you're through changing, you're through', so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things, indeed."

The entrepreneur, who established her lifestyle business in the 1970s, has been through many ups and downs in her life, including jail time. However, she didn't let any roadblock blur her vision or negatively impact her overall health. But, as they say, nothing that's worth having comes easy and Stewart has invested her time and energy into looking her best self.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary wellness guru was generous enough to share her secret sauce for looking ageless, and dare we say, it's no piece of cake. So, her day typically begins with green juice which she calls "very important" followed by "exercise routine and hard work. In addition, she stressed prioritizing self-love and care, "Take care of yourselves. Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"