Martha Stewart Becomes the Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine Cover Model at 81 Years

The famous powerhouse Martha Stewart has officially become the oldest cover page model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at 81 years old, looking absolutely timeless and vibrant in all her pictures, reports PEOPLE.

Martha Stewart has surpassed boundaries yet again as she broke stereotypes becoming the oldest model to pose for the cover of the magazine, looking breathtaking. The entrepreneur posted a series of carousel pictures of herself on Instagram where she struck pose after pose in different swimsuit looks. She reportedly had a total of three months to gear up for the shoot.

In the first picture, Martha looked stunning in a chrome sleeveless swimsuit with a front zipper. She pouted as she posed wearing big, bold white sunglasses and a gorgeous minimalistic diamond choker, She was photographed on a lovely beach setting amid the blue waters, enjoying herself fully. Following this, she was an embodiment of a graceful 'lady in red' as she sported a gorge red draped swimsuit posing against a natural stone wall with accents of moss on its surface. In the final image, she personified sublime tropical vibes with a white one-piece swimsuit paired with a vibrant and refreshing cape in a summery mango shade.

In another post, she shared an emphasis on what went on with her getting ready for the shoot, from going on a specific diet to switching to a healthier lifestyle. In an excerpt from a podcast she did with the editor-in-chief for the swimsuit magazine, she also talked about the different tones and images that she took for the cover.

The two had a rather hearty conversation while also highlighting the age factor of things. Fans were incredibly motivated and floored by the incredible milestone achieved. A commenter talked about how there's the pressure that exists on women comparatively because of their age and boasts of Stewart's incredible example through her most recent and past stereotypes defeated.

The incredibly gifted and legendary business mogul also shared a few other shots of the tropical haven where she filmed her photoshoot on Instagram. Toward the beginning, preparation for the day of the shoot began featuring a rack of refreshing and ethereal outfits for the day followed by a wide array of sunglasses panned over a tray, and lastly, chic shoes perfect for the occasion. As the reel progressed, a glimpse of the mastermind and genius of photography behind the scenes, Ruven Afanador, graced the video alongside Stewart.

To garner motivation and inspiration for her debut on the magazine's cover and to pay homage to Mother's Day, the cook and businesswoman shared a sweet monochrome picture of herself with her mother from back in the day when she was just a girl. The mother-daughter duo seemingly wore a two-piece bathing suit, their gleeful expression safely captured in a well-preserved memory.