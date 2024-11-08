Martha Stewart Has a Hilarious Reason For Not Doing ‘Golden Bachelorette' — Then Snopp Dog Chimed In

Snoop Dogg called out Martha Stewart in front of everyone when she claimed she wouldn't want to star in The Golden Bachelorette. In a recent appearance on the talk show Watch What Happens Live! the celebrity chef appeared with her old friend Dogg. When the show host Andy Cohen asked Stewart about the reality dating series she immediately quipped, "Not at all."

After her response, the literal million-dollar question followed and the show host asked, "Would Stewart ever appear on The Golden Bachelorette if she was paid upwards of $1 million per episode?" Again, Stewart answered without skipping a beat and said, "Absolutely not." Witnessing this, the rapper accompanying Stewart encouraged Cohen to raise the bar and make the offer more lucrative. Considering that he made the next offer in such a fashion that he believed nobody could refuse. Cohen made it a question of a whopping amount of $10 million per episode. Stewart explained, "The guys aren’t hot enough." The response left everyone in the room in fits of laughter.

Of all the reasons to love Martha Stewart … the fact the she and Snoop Dogg are really best friends is… 😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fKFC3uBt78 — Kff 🌈🌈💙💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇦☮️☮️ (@KFFNCOACH) May 15, 2023

However, what came next left the room roaring louder. Dogg interjected as he grilled his old pal and said, "It ain't about the money it's about how hot the guys are… He said 10 million…Can't get it if he doesn't look right." Cohen isn't the only one to have approached Stewart for the American reality dating show. According to Pure Wow, Joan Vassos confessed she also reached out to her to be a part of the show. "By the way, I DM'ed her last night. I don't know if she's read it yet, but I did and I said, 'OK, dating is hard out there and I had a great group of guys.' She doesn't know them like I know them. I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside and both are wonderful," she said.

The show star, Vassos also added that to the contrast of Stewart's response, the show's fans are showing her immense love. "I feel like everybody's falling in love with them. I'm like, 'What's wrong with you, Martha?' But I DM'ed her last night and I'm waiting for a response," she added as she appeared on Access Hollywood. Nevertheless, one should never say never, and someday Stewart might indeed appear for a cameo and jump into the dating pool for the widely watched dating series.

TV personality Martha Stewart (L) and recording artist Snoop Dogg attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

On the other hand, Stewart's friendship with Dogg has lasted for a long time. The rapper and celebrity chef have been great friends for the past two decades as reported by Grunge. The completely two different people with unique interests met each other in the backstage of The David Letterman Show in 2008. They hit it off from there and the rest is history as the duo remain close friends to date! While link-up rumors followed, they didn't bother and made them the best friends forever in the showbiz.