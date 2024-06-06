Here's The Big Secret That Kendall Jenner Saw on 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner's Phone

Adding an element of intrigue, Gerry Turner has opted to disclose information about what Kendall Jenner stumbled upon while looking at his phone. The forthcoming episode of The Kardashians, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 6, promises a special appearance by the Golden Bachelor.

A teaser hinted at their rendezvous over dinner, planned by none other than Kris Jenner, who seemingly "pulled some strings" to make it happen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of the Hulu reality series, Kendall, a devoted fan of The Golden Bachelor at 28, experiences an unexpected turn of events when her mother Kris extends an invitation to Turner, aged 72, for dinner. This sneak peek was featured after the May 30 episode.

However, it's important to note that these scenes were recorded several months prior — predating viewers witnessing Gerry's selection of Theresa, aged 70, as his fiancée. In an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday, June 4, Gerry revealed that Kendall and Kris, aged 68, took control of his phone to contact his daughter, Angie. This discovery of Theresa's name, photo, and phone number in Gerry's contacts has the potential to disrupt the dramatic conclusion of The Golden Bachelor.

Sounds like Gerry Turner was trying to win over more than just the Golden Bachelor title at Kris Jenner's house! Kendall Jenner better keep an eye out for this smooth operator 😂 #BachelorDrama — Law Office of Jana K. Jones, PLLC (@LawJKJ) June 5, 2024

Kendall in the clip says, "Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen." As the teaser continues, the supermodel says, "This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time. Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone." She added, "I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen." During that period, only the initial episodes of the ABC show had been broadcast, with the finale slated for release in December 2023.

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Details Evening With Kris Jenner, Meeting Kendall and Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

©️Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/hlAWrkBSxD pic.twitter.com/6SVLLtVozN — kendall jenner & bad bunny updates (@kennyandbenito) November 9, 2023

Despite Kendall and Kris maintaining the confidentiality of the secret, Turner and Theresa Nist's relationship ultimately proved brief, as they revealed their divorce just three months after their live wedding.

The former couple made an announcement on Good Morning America about their split, as Turner said, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa Nist (@theresa_nist)

Nist joined the conversation, citing their inability to reach a consensus on a living location despite exploring options in both New Jersey and South Carolina as a contributing factor to their divorce. "I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Nist said.

After the announcement, Nist took to Instagram and shared a Dr. Seuss quote through a post that read, "Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened."