Allison Holker Talks About Stepping Back into the Dating Pool After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Suicide

Allison Holker, the widow of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss, is bravely navigating the complex emotions surrounding the prospect of dating again after losing her husband to suicide. In a recent podcast interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files, Holker candidly shared her thoughts and challenges on this journey per People.

Reflecting on the difficulty of rediscovering self-love and considering the possibility of loving someone new, Holker expressed, "It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again." She openly questioned whether she could open her heart to someone else while still cherishing the memory of her late husband. She said, "Could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else? It’s a very complex situation I’ve found myself in."

A year has passed since the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, yet Holker persists in sustaining an optimistic outlook concerning the possibility of finding love once again. She shared, "At the end of the day, I love life. So would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know."

Despite the unknowns concerning the details of her romantic future, Holker reiterated her ongoing gratitude for life and love.

She admitted to navigating dark spaces and undergoing various processes to cope with the challenges, but emphasized her resilience, stating, "I’ve worked through them, and we’ll see what happens." It has been a year since the tragic loss of Holker's husband, and the couple had shared nine years of marriage at the time of Boss' death. In response to inquiries about her present views on romance, Holker displayed a mix of hesitation and hopefulness regarding the prospect.

Holker revealed that she refrained from dancing for almost five months after the heart-wrenching loss, underscoring the considerable emotional toll and the necessary time for the healing process. Holker was previously granted half of Boss' estate by a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. The unexpected death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on December 13, 2022, left the world in shock, and this Easter marked Holker's first without her husband.

As Boss did not leave a will, California law dictates that his surviving spouse is entitled to half of his assets. However, to legally take control of the finances and property, the widow is required to file a petition. In the filed petition, Holker presented evidence confirming her marriage to Boss at the time of his passing and was granted property passing rights. According to Page Six, the judge presiding over the case recognized the adequacy of the evidence presented in court and subsequently approved the request based on the submitted documents. Boss' assets, including full ownership of Stephen Boss Productions, were detailed in the court proceedings.