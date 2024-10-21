Marketing Genius Kris Jenner Looks to Cash In on Kim Kardashian's New Romance Set Up by Her Kids

In November 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went through a contentious divorce. During that time, she also had a brief but problematic relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Since then, the mother of four has reportedly been single, despite reports that her kids are attempting to introduce her to possible partners. “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not,” the SKIMS founder said while recently appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, momager Kris Jenner views this as a great opportunity and hopes to 'cash in' on the new content for their reality show, The Kardashians.

According to OK Magazine, Jenner is loving the apparent plot twist, “She loves this as a storyline in the show and was the one who told Kim she should make a point to publicize it since she knew it would get everyone talking,” a source revealed. “Kris is a marketing genius and knows what will bring in the viewers and Kim getting set up by her kids is ratings gold in her view.” The source continued that the Hulu star has warmed up to the idea, "Some people in Kim’s circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it’s totally cute and doesn’t see why she shouldn’t give it a shot,” the insider said. The reality star shares North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 5, with her ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner at 2019 NY Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Cohen)

“Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise,” the source said. "She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could,” they continued. “Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya," the source added.

According to People, Kardashian revealed that her children have prepared a list of potential suitors. “They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player," she told Fallon recently. She continued, “It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’ ”

According to reports, Kim was briefly linked with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, but, their romance ended amicably in May. As it happens, they simply kind of fizzled, "Odell and Kim have recently been pursuing their own interests," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The source added, “Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom.”