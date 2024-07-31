Eric Trump Blasts His Cousin Fred, Who is Trying to 'Cash in' With His Scathing Memoir

Frederick Christ Trump III, nephew of former president Donald Trump has published a scathing memoir titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got this Way. In the book, Fred exposes shocking Trump family secrets and happenings, particularly calling the Republican leader "evil." "And within every family -- people know this -- families are complicated. Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And … he has put his mark on the family history," he said while appearing on ABC News to promote his book. Eric Trump responded on X by criticizing his cousin's disparaging tone and labeling his work as "garbage."

"It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations, and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election. I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care."

Eric continued," To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening, and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished," he wrote in support of his father.

According to The Daily Mail, the 'obnoxious' young Donald was so despised, according to Fred's account in the memoir, that his brothers would toss mashed potatoes at him at the dinner table. While explaining the term 'atomic crazy' he used for his uncle, the author said, "That it 'means he does things that, even as much as I know him when he's out there now, I sort of shudder and say, 'Is this the same guy I knew?"

"What's making him change? What got him this way?' But that all being said, I've always had a good relationship. But he's done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, 'How could you still want to have a relationship with him?' He's my uncle. He's family, and that means a lot."

Additionally, Fred writes about his recollection of the former president using racist slurs in a chapter of his book called "The Race Card." He wrote: "I went down to the driveway of my grandparents' house, and there was his white El Dorado convertible with two slashes. 'Still remember it. And he had electrical tape because the roof was black. And he used the N-word, twice just saying who he thought probably had done this."

In response to the controversial material, Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung refuted the claims saying: "This is completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order. 'It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked."