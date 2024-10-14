Celebrity Matchmaker Reveals Why Jennifer Lopez Struggles in Long-Term Relationships

Jennifer Lopez hasn't had the best luck when it comes to love and flings. Despite her ability to find love, maintaining long-term relationships has been a recurring challenge. Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti recently shed light on why JLo struggles with sustaining her relationships. Drawing comparisons between Lopez and another Hollywood icon, Elizabeth Taylor, Conti pointed out, "Married four times, engaged six times, [she] has no problem falling in love…but it appears that she may lack the tools needed to grow with a partner past that honeymoon phase.”

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, Conti also referenced biological factors that could explain Lopez’s relationship struggles. She pointed to scientific studies that show the hormone spikes present in the early stages of love typically fade after two years. She argued, “That is when love becomes a verb, and not just a cocktail of hormones and feelings." This shift from passionate love to enduring companionship requires different emotional skills, and it may be here that Lopez faces her greatest hurdles.

Additionally, experts believe Lopez’s lavish lifestyle might play a major role in the difficulties she faces in sustaining love. Amy Laurent, another celebrity matchmaker, shared, "Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse who leads a life far different from most of us…For mega-stars with extravagant lifestyles, the difficulty is even greater." Lopez’s high-profile career, constant media attention, and lavish way of living could create pressure that few relationships can withstand. This pattern has played out in Lopez’s relationships. Her shortest marriage, to Ojani Noa, lasted just a year, while her longest with Marc Anthony, spanned a decade, as reported by Fox News.

More recently, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, only for the relationship to end in divorce after two years. In an interview, Lopez opened up about her disappointment with the dissolution of her latest marriage. She admitted that a mere relationship doesn't define her whole being and she would be looking for happiness within herself. Reflecting on the past, she agreed that she used to look for people to fill the void but now she feels good by herself.

In another candid reflection, she said, “Everybody has seen that I make mistakes. I rush in, I get swept up and I ignore the signs. But so many of us are guilty of these things. Each time it goes wrong, it’s hard. I get really hurt…And as hard and as hurtful as things get, I want to believe I will be able to go one step higher...” Having learned from her fair share of failed relationships, Lopez is moving on with her life and she doesn't want to dwell on the past but just be grateful for the memories. An insider claimed that she didn't want to divorce Affleck in the first place but 'she had no choice.'