Mark Cuban Says Kamala Harris is Better for US Economy — While Trump 'Asked Daddy for Money'

Mark Cuban recently expressed his reasons for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris: a better American economy. The American businessman recently attended a town hall in Arizona and addressed the Black and Latino businessmen there. During the event on Saturday, October 19, Cuban shared why he found Harris fitter in comparison to Trump for future economic policies.

According to AZCentral, Cuban called out former President Donald Trump as a bad choice to stabilize the economy, claiming that even the ex-president's son, Barron Trump, is a fan of the reality show, Shark Tank. Further, he lambasted the Republican nominee by stating how he was born with a silver spoon and had no story of origin. "He doesn’t even know what the power of broke means. He asked Daddy for money," Cuban said.

As the billionaire made this scathing comment about Trump, he appreciated Harris' rise in the political arena. While addressing the crowd, Cuban asserted that small business owners 'can make more money' under Harris' presidency than the realtor-turned-politician. Amid all this, the billionaire businessman clarified his status as an independent and a non-Democrat. Cuban said, "I'm an independent. I'm here to tell you how you can make more money under Kamala Harris than you would under Donald Trump."

The issues that directly impact the voting scenario in Arizona are majorly the economy and inflation. However, the television personality also brushed up on some of the questionable decisions of the incumbent Biden-Harris government. When an attendee of the town hall asked Cuban about his views on the unrealized capital gains tax, Cuban revealed he went 'ballistic' when it was introduced. According to NBC News, he said, "I’m glad you asked that. So some people think that there’s going to be an unrealized gains tax on capital gains. There is not, there is not."

The investor added, "If I’m wrong, she’s going to hate to hear that, I’ll work so she doesn’t get elected again. Because that’s how wrong I think that is, but I already know it’s not going to happen. So I just like to say that to sound dramatic," which led the crowd to roar in collective laughter.

Meanwhile, Trump has grasped the loophole of the current Democratic government and asked about its implications. During a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 19, he said, "Do you know what an unrealized capital gain is? I’ll tell you what it is. It’s communism is what." The Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election also said, "She refuses to say that, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’ She refuses." The Biden-Harris government has put the topic under wraps at the moment. It is also to be noted that the Harris-Walz campaign has also refused to comment on its future implications.