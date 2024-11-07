Marjorie Taylor Greene's Strange Fake Claim About Trump's Victory Gets on Everyone's Nerves

After Donald Trump’s projected victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took to social media with a bold statement, declaring it Trump’s 'third' presidential win. Greene posted a triumphant message on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of herself in front of a Fox News screen declaring Trump’s lead. “Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time,” she wrote.

Greene’s post generated immediate reactions, with Trump critics weighing in. Social media users mocked and corrected Greene's statement, with one person asking, “Elected president for a 3rd time? Where is this strange counting from?” Another user chimed in, "When was the second time." Some critics took a mocking tone, with one commenter, saying "That makes him ineligible then." Similarly, someone else trolled Greene when they said, "Counting: Not your strength." In response to the previous comment, a different X user piled on, "Counting, reading, thinking… none of those are her strengths."

On the other hand, Trump’s supporters rallied behind Greene’s statement. One viewer wrote, “We are ready to go! They stole it from 2020 but we made it too big for them to rig!” while another added, “Yes 3rd time! They stole the second one!” The congresswoman, who secured her own third-term victory on Tuesday, received encouragement and congratulatory messages from supporters as well, including actress and comedian Roseanne Barr.

Other prominent Trump supporters joined in the online celebrations. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), recently re-elected in a new Colorado district, voiced her excitement on X, writing, “Third time’s a charm." Similarly, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) shared a clip of Trump’s victory speech, captioned, “Your President,” in which Trump praised his campaign as the 'greatest political movement of all time.'

Greene's 'third-time' comment stemmed from her support of Trump’s unfounded claims of being 'robbed' in the 2020 election. Since Trump’s 2020 loss, Greene has regularly repeated and promoted theories regarding election fraud, often suggesting that Trump was the 'legitimate' president. She once tweeted, "We aren’t going to let Democrats STEAL this election," and followed up the next day with another "Stop the steal!" message. Despite Twitter’s warnings and fact-check labels, Greene continued posting about alleged voter fraud, using the word 'fraud' a total of 26 times, as reported by PolitiFact.

In another statement, she claimed that without supposed voter fraud, non-resident voters, mail-in ballots from deceased individuals, and hidden ballots, Trump would have won the state in a 'landslide.' Later, Twitter temporarily suspended Greene’s account under its misinformation policy after she continued to promote baseless claims about voter fraud in Georgia.

Greene was also vocal in her support of Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was 'stolen' in relation to the January 6 Capitol incident, reported Newsweek. She has referred to the events of January 6 as a reaction to what she called the 'biggest electoral fraud in history,' framing the incident as a protest against alleged election irregularities. However, election officials confirmed that there was no credible evidence for claims about fraud impacting the outcome of the 2020 election.