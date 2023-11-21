Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Gets Abhorred by a Trump Loyalist Defending Their Stance Against Her Book

Hudson Booksellers' reported decision not to carry Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's upcoming memoir has triggered a wave of outrage among conservatives, culminating in a heated exchange between Donald Trump Jr. and Laura Loomer. The controversy surrounding Greene's memoir, MTG, has taken a contentious turn as criticism continues to mount.

According to RAW STORY in an interview on Thursday, November 16, Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Greene about her forthcoming memoir. However, the controversy escalated later that night when Loomer, a self-proclaimed journalist known for personal shoutouts at Trump rallies, launched a scathing attack against the lawmaker and her book. In a provocative statement, Loomer, seemingly speaking as Greene, alleged, "Hey guys! I lied about releasing the J6 tapes and used my lies to raise money, but buy my book and read more of my lies so I can make money off the J6 political prisoners I’ve done nothing for."

Taking the criticism further, Loomer accused Greene of being a "shameless grifter" and decried her for profiting from the plight of individuals involved in the January 6th events. Loomer continued, asserting, "I don’t care." Loomer proudly credited herself with bringing down Ron DeSantis and shining a spotlight on Letitia James and Judge Engoron.

In the media arena, she emphasized her role in lifting a gag order on Trump, underscoring her dedication to supporting the former president. No sugarcoating it; Loomer didn't shy away from highlighting what she perceived as Greene's shortcomings. According to Loomer, while she was busy rallying for Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, and Miami, Greene allegedly took a different stance, actively discouraging people from showing their support for Trump in Fulton County. Quite the clash of strategies?

Loomer also accused Greene of using campaign funds to pay for Kanye West's campaign domain and orchestrating Trump's stay at Mar-a-Lago through a foreign agent staffer. Expressing her disdain for Greene, Loomer concluded, "She’s a liar. She’s a con artist. And I hate her. I’ve put way more points on the board for Trump than MTG ever will. She can go to hell and stay there. I work harder to support Trump than she has ever worked. It’s not even close. Her book is trash. It belongs in the dumpster. So does she!"

The Congresswoman, Greene, had previously ignited outrage and shockwaves with her recent allegations, accusing the Democratic Party of 'sexually grooming children' and 'stealing elections' while heatedly ranting about abortion, according to Radar Online reports. Greene linked the Republican Party's losses in key state elections to the controversial abortion rights issue in her fervent tirade. Green asserted that the Republican Party's defeats in states like Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky, which voted for abortion rights in their state constitutions, were not due to abortion itself but to the party's handling of the issue or, rather, its failure to handle it.

