Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Up Heat, Mocks Execs’ ‘Farmer Outfits’ at Fiery Town Hall

Marjorie Taylor Greene returned to her home in northwest Georgia on Thursday and immediately engaged with a crowded gym in Murray County. First on her agenda, was backing residents who are opposing a proposed bio-energy plant. News Channel 9 ABC reported that she wore jeans and a denim jacket, ditching her Washington wear to fit in with the locals.

Vangaurd Renewables wants to build a facility in Chatsworth, a small town with nearly 5,000 people. But the residents aren’t having it. For months, they have pointed out the potential hazards associated with bio-energy waste processing. They noted the risks of ammonia, methane, and hydrogen sulfide emissions. These gases have been linked to respiratory problems and unpleasant odors near similar facilities, sometimes extending over a mile. The portfolio company, however, asserts that the facility will safely convert food and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas without endangering the community.

🚨 Today, I sent a letter to Director Jeffery Cown of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division demanding that he listen to the people of Murray County and reject the permit for a dangerous biowaste and methane gas facility in beautiful Chatsworth. This project threatens the… pic.twitter.com/pvTAyyTQ0W — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 7, 2025

Greene stated that the residents were not happy about the bio-energy facility at all. “My constituents have been calling me livid, begging, pleading, shouting and saying to stop this disgusting thing,” she remarked, earning enthusiastic applause from the attendees. Even though MTG is preparing to resign from Congress in January, she reassured the residents that she would continue to support the community.

Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division organized the public hearing, and will decide whether to grant the company’s air and wastewater permits. Eight representatives from Vanguard Renewables were present to answer questions. Yet before they could even begin their presentation, Greene drew attention toward their clothes, which prompted laughter from the audience.

Tonight, I stood up for the people of Murray County who REFUSE to be steamrolled by Vanguard, BlackRock, or any other globalist outfit trying to dump a biowaste facility where it’s NOT wanted! America First means fighting for the men and women right here in Northwest Georgia,… pic.twitter.com/eQXmVxHLi6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 5, 2025

In a video MTG posted on X, Greene was on point as she criticized the bio-energy execs. “I looked you up and down,” she stated loudly for all to hear, “and I thought, ‘Boy, those boys went out and got plaid shirts just for this meeting.’” The audience erupted in laughter and applause as she continued.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Greene criticized their choice of footwear as well. “Some of you are dumb enough to wear dress shoes with your little farmers outfits,” she mocked, which of course lead to further cheers.

“WE DON’T WANT IT!” Murray County residents packed out a public hearing Thursday to share their opposition to a proposed bio-energy plant. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at the meeting in support of her constituents: https://t.co/QwmIROZ10Y — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) December 5, 2025

Greene then focused on one executive sporting a pristine white baseball cap. “And you’re not foolin’ anybody with your brand new hat, which is way too white,” she commented. “Pitiful. At least wear a Georgia hat.” She drew another round of applause.

MTG had more arsenal in her repertoire other than her particular brand of scathing humor. Greene accused the company of trying to gain local support through an image that did not align with its corporate identity. Many residents nodded in agreement with what Greene was saying.

“Let me tell you, the little problem that you guys have at Vanguard. This land is wetlands. It has creeks that run through it, Holly Creek and Buck Creek, and that makes the serious problem for you to build this type of facility on that type of land,” she said.

Vanguard Renewables, a subsidiary of Blackrock, is planning an anaerobic digestion facility in beautiful Murray County and the entire county and community at large is FURIOUS!!! The good people in my district HATE this, do NOT want it, and are DEMANDING this toxic waste dump be… pic.twitter.com/dzZgnpIpJ8 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 28, 2025

Numerous attendees wore shirts and carried signs opposing the plant. And during the public comments section, many queued to have their say.

Vanguard Renewables defended its proposal saying that the facility would operate safely and could provide benefits by generating renewable natural gas from organic waste. They claimed that the process has been successfully implemented at other sites nationwide. However, Greene dismissed these assurances as insufficient given that trust has already been compromised.

“The people here don’t want it,” she blasted the execs. “They’ve made that clear.” Greene meant business when she urged state officials to deny the permits.

While Vanguard Renewables thought they could have won over a small Georgia town, they found themselves embarrassed and backed into a corner. But for the residents in Murray County, they could count on the robust support of Greene’s vocal endorsement. And, she ate.