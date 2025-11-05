Marjorie Taylor Greene Rules Out 2028 Presidential Run— For Now

Marjorie Taylor Greene has stepped back from speculation that she’ll run for president in 2028, despite mounting talk about her national ambitions. She told NewsNation that the chatter was “baseless rumors.”

Greene has remained vague on whether she will ever pursue the White House. Yahoo reports that she recently “dodged questions” about a 2028 bid during a podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. The MAGA hardliner saying she’s more focused on her congressional district than flashy campaigns.

Like a true politician, she sidestepped the question and said, “People are saying that, and I’ve seen a few people saying she’s running… What I’m doing right now is I very much want to fix problems. That’s honestly all I care about.”

Even when Dillon baited her by saying, “A lot of people say you are the heir to the real MAGA and JD Vance is not,” Greene would not commit to a firm answer. Instead she told the comedian that she was “surprised” by the comments.

The rumors are understandable. Greene is one of the most prominent figures of the MAGA movement in Congress. She is vocal about the issues she’s passionate about. No wonder her name has been floated as a possible presidential contender.

According to The Independent, Greene is reportedly considering running for office in 2028, but she has not yet made a firm decision.

Her reluctance to jump into a 2028 race may reflect strategic calculation. Many in the GOP worry her Trump-like polarising style would alienate voters, per Salon.

At the same time, Greene is not content with business as usual. The Washington Post reports that the businesswoman has publicly criticised her party’s leadership and accused GOP men in Congress of being “weak” and diverting from America-First priorities.

My office is here to help. If you or your family are struggling during the shutdown, here is a list of resources that can help right now! ⬇️ Please consider donating to these community resource centers if you are able. pic.twitter.com/s7ybwUWPfT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 5, 2025

Greene’s decision, or indecision, comes amid broader uncertainty in the Republican Party about its next chapter. The Democrats have bounced back in key states, and it seems as if the Republicans are losing voter share.

And with President Donald Trump still dominant, many potential candidates are waiting in the wings. Greene appears to be waiting too.

Even though she’s set aside the 2028 presidential talk, Greene hasn’t ruled out future statewide or national runs. She recently announced she won’t run for Georgia governor in 2026, citing frustrations with the “good ole boy” GOP establishment, per AP News.

Her base remains solid. Greene continues to raise substantial campaign funds, reach national media, and speak directly to MAGA-style supporters. For now, though, she’s framed her focus as local.

For now it seems asi if Greene may be doing more positioning than campaigning. Even though she claims that she isn’t running in 2028, she avoids early scrutiny. She could easily change her mind in the future, without making the leap yet.

While Greene is pausing the presidential talk, it would be interesting to see how she plays this out. She appears to be holding the cards, keeping her options open, and staying true to the “real MAGA” identity she says her party has abandoned. The race for 2028 is still forming, and Greene could very well be watching the board.