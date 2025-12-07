Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals GOP Mocks Trump Behind His Back, Praises Him in Public

After the January 6th riot, many of Donald Trump‘s allies left him high and dry. People who couldn’t stop lauding his bizarre ideas and policies were, suddenly, his biggest critics. Something similar happened when the case between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached its finale.

A message from a Fox News host calling Trump various names and expressing distrust later surfaced. The fog of Trumpmania finally seemed to be over until Trump let his boogeymen loose on these people who dared to speak against him.

Tucker Carlson on Pres. Trump:

“What he’s good at is destroying things.”

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”

“I hate him passionately.”

“He’s a demonic force, a destroyer.” He is the most prominent anti-Trump voice in media. pic.twitter.com/jaUBtObHX4 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 27, 2025

This is not new or news to anyone. However, in an exclusive interview on 60 Minutes, Marjorie Taylor Greene reaffirmed everyone’s suspicion that, behind the scenes, Trump’s closest allies ridicule privately all the while projecting undying loyalty to him in public.

Greene recently had a very public fallout with Trump, which resulted in her resigning from Congress on January 5th, 2026, being her last working day as one of the lawmakers in the country.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter-turned-critic of President Trump, says she’s seen colleagues who previously made fun of the president pivot to “kissing his ass” and wearing a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/Zxft7RcVeR — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 7, 2025

Greene’s statement and spill have given people a glimpse into the internal dynamics of a party that has been standing behind Trump amidst his failed policies and ridiculous decisions.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a staunch Trump ally and defender. She stood by him throughout Biden’s presidency and often made a fool of herself in front of domestic and international media. But now, Greene says that the GOP is filled with lawmakers who “badmouth him behind his back.” According to Greene, they mock his mannerisms, speeches and even his decision-making.

Greene claims that the same Republicans who whisper insults in private then don their MAGA hats and loudly chant Trump’s name. This, she claims, is not due to ideological shift but due to fear.

“They’re terrified he’ll come after them on Truth Social,” she said. She then added, how everyone knows the price of making Trump angry. One Truth Social media post from Trump could make or break careers. He could also unleash mobs on those who dared to speak against him.

Greene’s portrayal made it clear that it was more about public loyalty through intimidation than the alignment of ideas and policies.

🚨 BREAKING: In an explosive moment on 60 Minutes, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Trump was “furious” that he signed the Epstein files discharge petition, because “it was going to hurt people.” Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/n57QsnlJu2 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 6, 2025

During this interview, Greene also highlighted her own experience. After she stood up to Trump on the Epstein files and publicly pressured Trump to release them, the once-close relationship with Trump crumbled. She told how Trump blew up at her during a phone call over her stance, and in the following weeks, he attacked her, publicly threatened her, humiliated her and then called her a ‘traitor’ and a ‘ranting lunatic.’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing a toxic atmosphere and threats to her family, decided to resign from her seat in Congress.

Political analysts say Greene’s claims are controversial but not unheard of. There have been anonymous reports over the republican party’s perception and response to Trump in private and in public. And if past examples are anything, they prove Greene’s point that everyone is following Trump for their own personal agenda and profit. And they praise him profusely while he sleeps during Cabinet meetings.