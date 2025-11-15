‘Lunatic’? Greene Fires Back at Trump in Brutal Feud Over Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia firebrand Representative, has seemingly planted a bomb inside the GOP, as she took a dig at President Trump concerning a furious online tirade, in response to the fact that he publicly dumped her by releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Greene raised eyebrows in the country capital earlier this week as she sided with three other Republicans in forcing the Justice Department to release those documents, which have been long overdue, and she also made it clear that Trump is trying to make an example out of her.

The President apparently withdrew his support and claimed that Greene was bitter over him, as well as dodging her calls, and refused to endorse her for governor or senator. She took her X handle to say, “President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all.” She further stated, “coming after me, hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.”

JUST IN: President Trump calls for Marjorie Traitor Greene to be primaried. He said he will endorse a challenger to MTG, and says she has become a “ranting lunatic”. Should I move to Georgia? 😆🤣 I told you all this was coming… @mtgreenee is so cooked. pic.twitter.com/Y8IxZIGQrR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

And this is not all. Greene further posted screenshots of messages that state that the White House simply brushed her off with a curt reply: “THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN HOAX.” On the contrary, Donald Trump took his Truth Social platform to call Greene a “Lunatic” who, according to the President, calls “every day,” and also bragged that Greene even polled at “12 percent” before he swooped in.

The President further stated, “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” and vowed to support “the right person” to challenge her in Georgia. However, all these statements from the President only resulted in Greene firing back. “Apparently, this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files,” she wrote. She also added that it is “astonishing” how hard Trump is fighting to stop the documents from coming out. She said that most of the people from America wish he’d show “this hard” to fight for the families to struggle for different reasons.

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

She further reminded Donald Trump of her loyalty with her comment, “I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money… But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God… and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

Sources say that Trump has been calling around this week and has reportedly been pressuring the other Republicans who have supported the petition, in the likes of Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert, and panic has taken a hike concerning what could be inside the files he keeps calling a “hoax.”