Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Megyn Kelly After Jab at Mark Levin

Marjorie Taylor Greene supported Megyn Kelly’s low blow remark about Mark Levin during a growing public feud. This conflict is another chapter in the MAGA split regarding the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and US support for Israel.

Greene, the former Republican congresswoman from Georgia, posted on X that she “wholeheartedly supports Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a micro—–.” She added, “It’s the most deserved insult and I don’t care if it’s vulgar.” She also remarked that President Donald Trump’s defense of Levin had “only enraged the base more,” stating, “People are DONE.”

The clash stemmed from a heated exchange between Kelly and Levin over Iran. The Independent reported that Levin, who has consistently taken a strong stance on Tehran, criticized Kelly after she spoke against the conflict.

In a post on X, Levin called her “an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck” and claimed she had “completely revealed and destroyed herself.” He added, “Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic.”

Kelly responded with a personal insult of her own, stating that “Microp—- Mark Levin thinks he has the monopoly on lewd.” She accused him of obsessively posting about her “in the crudest, nastiest terms possible” and added, “He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back.”

Newsweek reported that Kelly also noted Levin had mentioned her more than 100 times since November, but she had only responded a handful of times. Levin shot back, saying Kelly woke up with “microp—-” on her mind. He escalated his remarks further, writing, “Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a h—–, it’s… well, you know the rest. Shalom!”

Trump entered the chat on Sunday night with a lengthy Truth Social post defending Levin. He described the Fox News host as “a truly Great American Patriot” and stated Levin was “Tough, Strong, and Brilliant.”

Trump wrote that Levin was “far smarter than those who criticize him” and stated, “Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside.” He emphasized that such critics “ARE NOT MAGA.”

Kelly later claimed Levin had gone “running to daddy,” implying he sought Trump’s support. Newsweek reported that Levin denied asking Trump for a public defense and mentioned that his critics had “nothing but lies and conspiracies and hate.”

The Independent noted that earlier this month, Levin labeled Kelly “an evil, narcissistic lunatic,” and the two had also exchanged insults late last year during separate disputes involving Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec.

Greene’s choice to side with Kelly added another notable former pro-Trump voice to the MAGA breakup. The split in the Trump movement started with the delayed release of the Epstein Files, criticism of America’s involvement in Israel’s conflict, and now the Iran war.

While most Republicans support the Iran conflict, Americans are generally not in favor. With the cost of living being a critical issue for the GOP, the fight over the Strait of Hormuz has only made prices go up even further for the meantime.