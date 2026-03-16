Donald Trump Calls Mark Levin a ‘Great American Patriot’ Amid Explosive Megyn Kelly Feud

Fox News host Mark Levin and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly have recently made headlines for trading harsh insults on social media over the weekend. However, their public feud earned the most attention after Donald Trump joined in. The fight began in the wake of the global war, as Kelly criticized Trump and his administration. She reposted a tweet about the Michigan synagogue bombing suspect and mentioned that the suspect’s nephew and niece had reportedly died in a recent Israeli strike.

This post led Levin to call out Kelly in a strongly worded message. He described Kelly as “evil. Diabolical. Gone”. But after Levin accused her of making toxic comments, Kelly didn’t hold back.

In a blunt reply posted on Saturday, Megyn Kelly mocked Mark Levin and wrote, “I’m sorry you have a micro p*nis, but don’t drag the rest of us into your drama.” Soon after her comment sparked widespread reactions online, Levin doubled down on his criticism aimed at Kelly.

Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself. She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 15, 2026

“Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself. She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic.” He wrote.

Kelly fired back again, accusing Levin of obsessively targeting her online. Soon, as their heated argument went back and forth, President Donald Trump joined the discussion. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to defend Levin and praise him as a loyal supporter.

In a long post, the President called Levin “a truly Great American Patriot” and described him as “Tough, Strong, and Brilliant”. Trump also highlighted Levin’s nickname, “The Great One,” which was originally conceived by Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

“Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, ‘THE GREAT ONE,’ conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity,” Trump wrote.

The President further continued, “He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country.”

Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, “THE GREAT ONE,” conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity,… — TrumpReposter (@TrumpReposter) March 16, 2026

He added, “When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose “sway” is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish,”

“Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East, and, ultimately, the rest of the World,” Trump wrote.

The President’s statement concluded with, “MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The President’s post did not mention Megyn Kelly directly by name, but it clearly supported Mark Levin in the dispute. Levin responded to Trump’s kind words on X, claiming to be “beyond humbled” by his support.